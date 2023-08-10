SOUTH AFRICAN WINES – Picnic Perfect

We’re going on a picnic so don’t forget to bring the essentials. Pack a blanket, basket, fruits, cheese, and some of the light, refreshing Wines of South Africa. They are ideal choices whether your group is heading to your favorite park, the beach or the local gardens.

Here are four South African wine options that will definitely complete your summertime outing. You will like that they are very pleasing and accessible. Check out some of the ideas for pairing the wines with your picnic fare.

Boschendal Rose Garden Rosé 2022 (SRP: $14.99) This South African rosé from South Africa’s coastal region is comprised of a Merlot and Pinotage based blend. It is perfect for a picnic in the fields, immersed by flowers. The name “Rose Garden" speaks for itself. For the Rose Garden Rosé, pack a lovely garden salad and some baby swiss cheese in your picnic basket to create a great pairing.

Soft and juicy, The Rose Garden bounces with succulent ripe strawberry, raspberry and blackberry flavors with just a hint of spice. Finishing with great balance, freshness and fruity intensity.

Kumusha Chenin Blanc 2022 (SRP: $17) If you’re adding this Chenin Blanc from the Breedeloof Valley to your picnic basket, don’t forget to pack some peaches along with it. Kumusha Chenin Blanc has a freshness pairs excellently with the summer season’s delicious peaches. The acidity from the wine helps to match the juicy body of the peach, while the flavor will bring out the peach notes in the wine.

This Chenin Blanc brings aromas of pear, white peach and lime to the nose. A juicy palate with flavors of cantaloupe, melon and papaya, following through with a crisp dry finish.

Indaba Chenin Blanc 2021 (SRP: $10) Pack up a charcuterie board and don’t forget to add the Brie cheese that pairs nicely with Indaba Chenin Blanc along with cured meats. The wine strongly defines and compliments notes of the Brie, which is what makes it loved by many.

This fresh, easy-drinking version offers vibrant flavors of honeyed pear, golden delicious apple and luscious tropical fruit.

Bosman Upper Hemel-en Aarde Sauvignon Blanc (SRP: $16) Add a bowl of chicken salad to your picnic basket along with Bosman Upper Hemel-en Aarde Sauvignon Blanc. The tart, slightly green and stone fruit flavors would go well with creamy, richer flavors of chicken and the celery in the salad. It’s also a great pairing for a vegetable plate or savory shrimp salad.

The color is a vibrant green heart with a lime green rim. The nose has kiwis, fresh passionfruit and mineral tones. The palate has a beautiful mouth feel with a long fruit packed finish.

To learn more about the wines of South Africa, please visit https://www.wosa.co.za/home/.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy