PROPER NO. TWELVE for Fathers and Father Figures

Father's Day is right around the corner so now's the time to find perfect present for the special father figure in your life. Say cheers to your dad and the important people in your life with a bottle of Proper No. Twelve. Neat, on the rocks, or in creative Irish whiskey cocktails, you can enjoy the artfully crafted Irish whiskey at barbecues and all sorts of gatherings. Proper No. Twelve isn't your typical grain-only Irish whiskey - a blend of golden grain and single malt with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness, and toasted wood, resulting in a smooth & approachable taste. At $24.99 per bottle, it's accessible.

Proper No. Twelve is a Challenger Whiskey. The brand has entered the whiskey game in September 2018, facing brands with 300+ years of history as a bold new take on the establishment, and experienced one of the industry's most impactful launches, ever. In the past 3.5 years, Proper No. Twelve has become the fastest-growing Irish Whiskey in America (source: Nielsen, brands over 2,500 cases annually Last 52 Weeks ending 1.1.22)

For Proper No. Twelve it is all about camaraderie. @properwhiskey has one of the highest social media followings of any wine, spirit or champagne brand, connecting the brand with consumers worldwide. And it's a whiskey you can feel good about. $5 is donated to First Responder organizations worldwide for each case sold, up to $1 million annually. In March 2020, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation became the first $1 million donation recipient. In April 2020: Proper No. Twelve donated $100,000 to Tunnel to Towers Foundation's COVID-19 Heroes Fund, supporting frontline healthcare workers + their families. The brand also created the 'One For All' T-shirt to raise additional funds and awareness, with 100% of the price paid to go directly to the fund. In October 2020: Proper No. Twelve donated an additional $100,000 from the proceeds of the 'One for All' shirts to Tunnel to Towers Foundation's COVID-19 Heroes Fund.

In May 2021, Proper No. Twelve made another donation of $700,000 to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. To date, the brand has contributed $1.9 MILLION, with more to come.

Proper No. Twelve is an Irish Whiskey launched in September 2018, the most impactful launch within the spirits category ever, by MMA champion, entrepreneur, family man and philanthropist, Conor McGregor. The brand and its name were inspired by McGregor's love of Ireland, its people and Irish whiskey. Proper No. Twelve is a blend of Ireland's finest golden grain and single malt whiskey. It is produced in an area known for its rich soil and pure spring water. Proper No. Twelve is triple distilled and aged in oak barrels delivering a taste that is smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood. For each case of Proper No. Twelve that is sold, $5 will be donated to local first responder organizations, up to $1 million annually.

Proper No. 12 is available for purchase on Drizly & ReserveBar. For more information, please visit https://properwhiskey.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Proper No. 12