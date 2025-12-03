Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke Presents Brunch with Santa

 tracker
By: Dec. 03, 2025
Get into the holiday spirit while creating a treasured memory for your beloved little ones at Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke.  The venue is having its first annual "Brunch with Santa" on Sunday December 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
 
The bountiful and festive brunch buffet will have offerings ranging from scrambled eggs, Eggs Benedict, and pancakes to Rigatoni Bolognese and Chicken Rotolo.  These dishes and more will tempt adult and youngsters palates alike.  The wee ones will be enchanted by their time with Santa Claus and those special moments will be captured by a professional photographer. 
 
Reservations are required for the Brunch with Santa.  It is priced at $50 for adults and $20 for children. Park Ave by David Burke is located at 514 Lexington Avenue (at the corner of 48th Street) New York, NY 10017. Reservations can be made at 12/7 SANTA BRUNCH at Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke - Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke and call 646.847.4166.
 
Photo Credit: David Burke
