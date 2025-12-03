Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke Presents Brunch with Santa

Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond.
Get into the holiday spirit while creating a treasured memory for your beloved little ones at Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke. The venue is having its first annual "Brunch with Santa" on Sunday December 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The bountiful and festive brunch buffet will have offerings ranging from scrambled eggs, Eggs Benedict, and pancakes to Rigatoni Bolognese and Chicken Rotolo. These dishes and more will tempt adult and youngsters palates alike. The wee ones will be enchanted by their time with Santa Claus and those special moments will be captured by a professional photographer.