Master Mixologist: Cyllan Hicks of NOTHING REALLY MATTERS

Cyllan Hicks is originally from Trinidad, but he considers himself a New Yorker, as Trinidad is where he was raised, and New York made him who he is.

Many years ago, bartending actually found Hicks. He was a barback on a Hudson River cruise and got asked to bartend one day and instantly fell in love.

Hicks considers himself a bartender first and foremost, and a mixologist second as mixology is a big part of the craft. But he believes we must remember that it's about the guests' experience, and hospitality. He creates cocktails using his learned expertise based on their taste profile and spirit of choice.

Cyllan Hicks has a saying when it comes to his style celebrating the craft of cocktails: "Complexity through simplicity.”

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Cyllan Hicks of Nothing Really Matters in Times Square for our "Master Mixologist" feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

I became interested as soon as I was offered my first job working in a bar, that was a Hudson River party cruise on a boat that went around New York City.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

I find no or low waste trends fascinating at the moment, being able to run a sustainable bar program that focuses on maximizing ingredients used. I also like the idea of using seasonal ingredients in my cocktails to be a big factor in my innovation. Lately, I've been using vinegar as another way to get acid into a cocktail as a replacement for citrus, which is where you'll usually achieve that flavor profile.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

With guests having allergies to so many things that are used behind the bar, I have to think outside the box. Using aquafaba powder (chickpea) instead of egg whites, using almond or oat milk instead of dairy; it helps me to make drinks that are friendly and approachable, while also meeting guests dietary needs.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

My preferred "classic cocktail" will always be a Daiquiri because of its simplicity. There are only three ingredients, with rum being the alcohol base. Rum is my favorite spirit to sip on or drink. Perhaps because I'm Caribbean.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

I like infusing fruits in low ABV spirits because you can impart the flavors that are subtle enough to not overpower the overall profile. For instance, I currently use strawberries infused in Fiero, an Italian Liqueur that's similar to Aperol, but it’s not as bitter. The infusion gives the spirit a layer of fruity notes that compliments the slight bitterness of the Liqueur.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

My rum punch that's on the current menu: “Cyllan’s Rum Punch.” I use a blend of tropical fruits (pink guava, mango, and pineapple), a white rum and an overproof rum.

I also have a cocktail called Once Bitten, Twice Shy. It’s a blend of Rum and Rye and has a topping of pineapple-orgeat foam which also serves as a garnish for the cocktail. I use a milk frother and spoon it onto the drink. I think this is an innovative way of layering flavors, and having the foam as the garnish is also unique.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

Caviar and a classic Martini! The salty umami, creamy flavors from the Caviar and the crisp cold smoothness from a Martini is a match made in heaven. Followed closely by a Martini and oysters.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Nothing Really Matters is the brainchild of Adrien Gallo, a long-time food and beverage director and business owner. His eye for design and vision gave me an opportunity to apply my experience, creativity and love of cocktails all into one place. Opening a cocktail bar inside a subway station wasn't thought of for a while since Siberia bar closed its doors which incidentally happened to be next to where Nothing Really Matters is currently located.

With its neon lights, disco ball, and eclectic music selections, it has been a gem in Times Square. On Fridays and Saturday from 9pm, we have some of the city's best DJs, playing hip-hop, reggae, reggaeton, afro beats, rock, and classics from days gone.

We're a cocktail bar that offers house cocktails as well as a seasonal selection of classics that are sometimes forgotten. We also feature a frozen machine that offers a weekly cocktail.

Nothing Really Matters is a trip off the beaten path that differs from the hotel bars, dives, and chain restaurants that populate Times Square.

Nothing Really Matters is located in the subway at 210 W. 50th Street, New York, NY 10019. For more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Cyllan Hicks

