Interview: Head Distiller, Jared Himstedt of BALCONES DISTILLING

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of visiting Balcones Distilling in Waco, Texas where we were invited to experience the launch of their Cataleja 15-Year Single Malt Whisky. It was a thrill to attend their celebratory event with many Balcones fans, participate in tastings, and take a tour of the Balcones distillery. We also had the opportunity to have an insightful chat with Head Distiller, Jared Himstedt who spoke to us about their extraordinary team, the fascinating processes involved in curating their whiskies, and the pride of being a part of the Waco community.

In 2008, Balcones was an idea driven by a passion to create something original and authentic in the Heart of Texas. Balcones Distilling started in an old welding shop under a bridge in Waco. For the next year, they replaced the roofing, knocked out walls, laid bricks, cut pipes, installed copper pot stills from Portugal and developed a whisky distillery inside the quaint building. Proudly, they began distilling in 2009.

And now, with the release of Cataleja 15-Year Single Malt Whisky, Balcones has proven their expertise as a top-notch distillery. Cataleja is made with 100% Golden Promise Malted Barley. This single malt began its maturation journey in barrels previously used to age Kentucky bourbon, and after three years of the Texas climate’s concentrating effects, was transferred into decommissioned Sherry Solera casks that were meticulously hand-selected from various Spanish bodegas. Because the first fill showcased the wonderfully high impact of the 80-plus year old casks, the whisky was transferred back into neutral barrels and then followed with two additional rounds of refill single malts through the decommissioned casks, as they continued to provide sherry impact alongside the delicate malt character.

Jared Himstedt whetted his appetite for distilling as a home brewer and manager of Dancing Bear Pub, a craft beer bar in Waco. He is the creative force, product developer, and head blender at the distillery. Jared has overseen everything from label design to barrel selection since the distillery’s inception in 2008.

Deep involvement in the industry that is both rich in tradition and explorative innovation is part of what keeps Jared committed to the creation of great whiskies. He spoke highly of his team, saying that he has the opportunity to work with “thoughtful, diligent, and creative people.” We had the pleasure of meeting many of the fine people that work at Balcones that include Brand Experience Manager, Alex Elrod; Sprits Manager, Gabe Richarde; and Distillery Manager, Thomas Mote.

Jared’s understanding of Balcones’ reach was especially evident in our discussion. He commented, “We are aware of a sense of responsibility. Our whisky is toasted when babies are born, at weddings, and wakes. There is somebody I will never meet that experiences Balcones. People are inviting us into their homes via the whisky. It feels like stewardship and we get to nurture it.”

We wanted to know how Jared would guide a novice who is interested in becoming more involved in whisky culture. He stated, “My biggest suggestion is to do tastings with someone who already has some whisky background. Do it in an individual way, make it relational or communal.” He added, “We do not have the same tools. You are a specific, unique person. If you draw a connection, it’s yours.”

We talked a bit about pairing whisky with food. Jared considers the spirit as “bookends.” Have it with a sharp cheddar or Gruyere to kick off a meal or enjoy whisky with a rich dark chocolate for a spectacular finish.

Texas is now leading the Single Malt revolution in the United States with its current rise in the marketplace, and we asked Jared why he considers it so. He simply stated, “Single Malt is the best”

We highly suggest that our readers visit Balcones Distilling when they are in the Waco area and be sure to say hello to Jared Himstedt. When he can get away from the distillery, Jared can also be found spending time outside with family and friends, cycling, enjoying good music, and good drinks.

Be familiar with Balcones Distilling's portfolio and plan to have bottles available for guests and gifting. Some of their current spirits include Cataleja Texas Single Malt Whisky; Lineage Texas Single Malt Whisky; Baby Blue Corn Whisky; Texas Rye; and Brimstone, A Smoked Whisky. The Balcones Distillery is located 225 South 11th Street, Waco, Texas 76701. For more information on the distillery and their spirits, please visit https://www.balconesdistilling.com/,

Photo Credit: Holmes Millet (from Balcones Distilling 15 Year Anniversary)