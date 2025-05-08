Chef Spotlight: Ciro Iovine of SONG‘E NAPULE in NYC and Rutherford, NJ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ciro Iovine is a dreamer and the proud father of five children. A real self-made man, here where desire, seasoned with a great deal of admirable effort, have become a reality. Enteri hios "little den”, as he calls it, is located at 146 West Houston Street, where guests experience a piece of Italy. The restaurant, Song’E Napule is the product of dedication and, above all, the love of a beautiful family.

Ciro has been a pizza chef since he was 13 years old. His craft took him worldwide and finally to New York. After about three years in New York, Ciro met his wife Austria, and his life took off. In January 2015, thanks to her, and with the help of his brother Giovanni, the Song’E Napule project started. The unmistakable Neapolitan warmth and charm provides guests with the perfect atmosphere.

Song’E Napule now has locations in Rutherford, NJ, and in Mahattan on Amsterdam Avenue and in the Village on West Houston Street.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Ciro about his career and Song'E Napule for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My passion for cooking, especially for pizza, started when I was 13 years old. My brother was already a pizza maker, and unfortunately, I couldn’t even reach the counter! I still remember that first day in the pizzeria—the smell coming from the oven struck me in an indescribable way. From that moment, I knew that my life would be tied to pizza. I didn’t yet know how much love and dedication it would require, but the passion grew in me, and today, it’s the heart of what I do.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My first and biggest mentor was my brother, who introduced me to the world of pizza from a young age. But one of the most important masters I had was Gennaro from the pizzeria in Fuorigrotta, Naples. He was one of the first to teach me the secrets of this craft and help me grow in the world of pizza. Then there was Don Antonio Starita, who I consider a key figure in Neapolitan tradition. He turned Neapolitan pizza into a true art form, and he was an essential source of inspiration. In addition to them, my family, especially my wife Austria, has been a constant support, helping me not only in creating the name Song’E Napule but also in managing and expanding the restaurant.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My career is predominantly influenced by Neapolitan cuisine, especially the tradition of pizza. I’ve traveled a lot, from London to Nice, from northern Italy to the Cayman Islands, but Neapolitan pizza has always been at the heart of everything. I am mostly inspired by tradition, trying to bring the true pizza of Naples to the world, and every dish I prepare is a celebration of that culture and those authentic flavors.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My pizza is unique because, in addition to respecting tradition, it is made with ingredients I personally choose and that come from Naples and Campania: Piennolo tomatoes, Fiordilatte from Agerola, anchovies from Cetara, and 100% Italian flour. These ingredients, combined with the passion I put into it, make each pizza a true Neapolitan experience. I think my true strength is the combination of a light yet intense dough with a soft and well-balanced crust, representing Neapolitan tradition in every bite.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

My Margherita pizza has always been my favorite. It’s simple, but the quality of the ingredients really makes the difference. Besides pizza, I also love typical Neapolitan dishes like pasta with beans or a good ragù. These are dishes that remind me of home, and I prepare them with the same love I put into the pizza.

Tell me a li le bit about your restaurant for our readers.

My restaurant, Song’E Napule, is a little piece of Naples in the heart of New York. We’re in SoHo, a neighborhood that represents the energy and creativity of this city. Here, we try to bring a bit of Naples into every dish, with a pizza made with authentic Italian ingredients, and an atmosphere that recalls Neapolitan tradition. The pizzeria was born with the aim of offering an authentic and family-like experience, and it has grown over the years, with new locations in Lyndhurst, New Jersey and the Upper West Side. Each location is a small corner of Naples where the passion for pizza and Neapolitan culture is always at the center.

Song'E Napule has three locations so you can enjoy their food and hospitality in New York City and New Jersey. The restaurants are located at 132 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012; 464 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024; and in NJ at 106 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070.

Learn more at www.songenapule.us and plan to visit!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Song'E Napule

