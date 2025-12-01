The Country of Georgia-It's Presence in NYC for Wine and Food

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

People from Georgia have been making and enjoying wine for over 8,000 years, and it should come as no surprise that the country’s unique cuisine pairs wonderfully with the various styles of Georgian wine, with everything from amber and sparkling, to dry whites and semi-sweet reds. Food and wine are closely intertwined in Georgian culture, especially with their tradition of supras that are hours-long celebratory feasts where the drinks and eats are flowing, led by a tamada or toastmaster who moves the supra along through multiple rounds of toasts.

For all those that may not have the country of Georgia in their travel plans, there are plenty of Georgian restaurants and bars in New York City that embody the same spirit of abundance, hospitality, and connection.

Here are some of the best spots in NYC to explore the incredible wine and cuisine of Georgia for yourself!

Restaurants:

-Chama Mama (Upper West Side, Chelsea, Brooklyn Heights)

-Oda House (Upper East Side)

-Aragvi (Midtown East)

-Chito Grvito (Gramercy)

-Saperavi (East Village)

-Meama (East Village)

-Old Tbilisi Garden (Greenwich Village)

-Laliko (West Village) – Awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2025!

-Cheeseboat (Williamsburg)

Wine Bars:

-Sipsteria (Upper West Side, Morningside Heights)

-Chambers (Tribeca)

Want to know more about Wines of Georgia? Visit their website at The Country Of Georgia - Overview - Wines of Georgia.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Colangelo & Partners/Shutterstock