Shea's Summer Musical Theatre Intensive Runs This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shea's Summer Musical Theatre Intensive Camp will welcome 80 young performers to embark on an epic creative journey inspired by the theme “Dungeons & Dramatics.”

The program is a two-week day camp for students ages 10–17, where creativity, collaboration, and performance come together. Over the course of the camp, students will immerse themselves in dance, acting, writing, and vocal music classes led by Shea's Department of Arts Engagement & Education, along with local teaching artists.

By combining the skills they've developed, each student will contribute to the creation of an original musical. The camp will culminate in a final showcase where all participants perform their one-of-a-kind productions live on the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage for an audience of family and friends.

RSVP: Stop by to see our camp in full swing and chat with the education team. Reach out to Theresa Kennedy by calling or texting at 716-803-4281 to set up your visit.