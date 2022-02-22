Road Less Traveled Productions Announces 2022-2023 Season

Road Less Traveled Productions has announced its 2022-2023 season at the Road Less Traveled Theater.

The company's 19th season will feature the following plays:



MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES



By Michael Mitnick

Directed by John Hurley

September 15 - October 16, 2022

The true story of Richard Lancelyn Green, the world's foremost scholar on Sherlock Holmes. After spending two decades searching for a box containing the missing papers of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle , Green came close to unlocking the secrets behind Holmes' creator through unpublished stories about the world's greatest detective. With multiple suspects and competing motives, Green dies under "mysterious circumstances" which raises questions that may be answered only by Holmes himself. Mysterious Circumstances uses breathtaking theatricality and magic to uncover the mystery behind this true crime.

GUARDS AT THE TAJ

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Katie Mallinson

November 10 - December 11, 2022

India...1648...as the sun rises, two imperial guards are assigned to protect the unveiling of the just-completed Taj Mahal . When ordered to perform the most unthinkable task, friendship is tested and broken by brutal circumstances. Bold, darkly funny and deeply moving, Guards at the Taj addresses friendship and faith in God surrounded by beauty, carnage and duty at one of the most famous wonders of the world.

THE THIN PLACE

By Lucas Hnath

Directed by Scott Behrend

February 23 - March 26, 2023

Everyone who ever died is still here, just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them. And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too - in the thin place, the fragile boundary between our world and the other one. With acuity, relentless curiosity and a bit of magic, Lucas Hnath 's play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting an unnerving testament to the power of the mind, which has a mind of its own.

SWEAT

By Lynne Nottage

Directed by Victoria Pérez

April 20 - May 21, 2023

Set in 2000 and 2008, a group of friends in Reading, Pennsylvania gather a local bar. They've spent their lives sharing drinks and secrets when everything is about to be uprooted. Job security, race, trust and friendship are threatened when their local factory, after decades, begins to make changes and lay-offs. In this warm-humored play, Sweat questions our loyalty to our each other, our employer, our community and the struggles we face with changes that are out of our control.