Road Less Traveled Productions Announces 2022-2023 Season
The company’s 19th season will feature Lynn Nottage's Sweat, Rajiv Joseph's Guards at the Palace, and more.
Road Less Traveled Productions has announced its 2022-2023 season at the Road Less Traveled Theater.
The company's 19th season will feature the following plays:
MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES
The true story of Richard Lancelyn Green, the world's foremost scholar on Sherlock Holmes. After spending two decades searching for a box containing the missing papers of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Green came close to unlocking the secrets behind Holmes' creator through unpublished stories about the world's greatest detective. With multiple suspects and competing motives, Green dies under "mysterious circumstances" which raises questions that may be answered only by Holmes himself. Mysterious Circumstances uses breathtaking theatricality and magic to uncover the mystery behind this true crime.
By Michael Mitnick
Directed by John Hurley
September 15 - October 16, 2022
GUARDS AT THE TAJ
By Rajiv Joseph
Directed by Katie Mallinson
November 10 - December 11, 2022
THE THIN PLACE
By Lucas Hnath
Directed by Scott Behrend
February 23 - March 26, 2023
SWEAT
By Lynne Nottage
Directed by Victoria Pérez
April 20 - May 21, 2023