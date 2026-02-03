PUSH Physical Theatre to Mark 25th Season with HOME[sic] in Rochester

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Since September of 2025, Rochester's internationally renowned PUSH Physical Theatre has been marking a quarter century of boundary-breaking storytelling through movement, illusion, and soulful artistry. Its 25th Anniversary Season continues through August of this year, and this morning, PUSH husband-and-wife Founding Artistic Directors Darren and Heather Stevenson celebrated officially with a press conference at Geva Theatre. In addition to a retrospective of PUSH's history, as well as more information about and a live excerpt from the company's Rochester premiere of HOME[sic] at Geva this March 13-21*, the couple announced a FREE Community Feedback Event this Wednesday from 6-7 PM on Geva's Fielding Stage. It will include a feedback/input session with attendees.

“We're so excited to return to Geva Theatre to celebrate our 25th Season with this heartwarming and hilarious look at the search for home – built not just with bricks or wood – but with family, friends, and self-discovery,” explains Darren Stevenson. “As with several of our previous shows, we're looking to expand this very personal show to reflect more of the community…and we promise to steal any great ideas!”

HOME[sic] unpacks the fragile, shifting nature of home in an acrobatic dreamscape that features the Stevensons as well as PUSH Creative Director Ashley Jones. The show has already won the Outstanding Director, Outstanding Theatre, and Patrons' Pick awards at the Orlando Fringe Festival this past May. Those performances also resulted in PUSH's second nomination for the International Fringe Encore Series award, which they won for Generic Male in 2022, leading to the company's first Off-Broadway run.

*PUSH Physical Theatre returns to Geva Theatre's Fielding Stage with HOME[sic] for six performances: Friday, March 13 @ 7:30pm; Saturday, March 14 @ 2:30pm; Saturday, March 14 @ 7:30pm; Friday, March 20 @ 7:30pm; Saturday, March 21 @ 2:30pm; Saturday, March 21 @ 7:30pm. Tickets are $39 with One Geva Subscribers receiving a discounted rate of $34 (prices include fees). Visit GevaTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 585-232-4382 for tickets.