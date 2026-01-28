MAMMA MIA! and More Set for Shea’s Performing Arts Center February Lineup

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea’s Performing Arts Center will present a lineup of performances and events throughout February at its Buffalo venues. The schedule will include touring productions, locally produced theatre, concerts, free film screenings, and special events presented across Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Shea’s 710 Theatre, and Shea’s Smith Theatre.

MAMMA MIA!

January 15 through February 1

Produced by Second Generation Theatre

Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL

January 30 through February 15

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo

DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! – 2026 TOUR

February 3 and May 10

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

February 19 through March 8

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo

FREE FILM SERIES: THE INCREDIBLES

February 22 at 11:00 a.m. (Doors open at 10:00 a.m.)

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

Tickets are free, with limited seating. Reservations are required.

FREE FILM SERIES: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

February 22 at 2:30 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

Tickets are free, with limited seating. Reservations are required.

BRIT FLOYD

February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

GOD OF CARNAGE

February 27 through March 15

Produced by Second Generation Theatre Company

Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo

BLACK CARPET III

February 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Produced by Buffalo Fashion Runway

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo

Event dates, times, artists, and programming are subject to change.