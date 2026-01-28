MAMMA MIA! and More Set for Shea’s Performing Arts Center February Lineup

Events will take place across Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Shea’s 710 Theatre, and Shea’s Smith Theatre.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center will present a lineup of performances and events throughout February at its Buffalo venues. The schedule will include touring productions, locally produced theatre, concerts, free film screenings, and special events presented across Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Shea’s 710 Theatre, and Shea’s Smith Theatre.
January 15 through February 1
Produced by Second Generation Theatre
Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo
January 30 through February 15
Produced by MusicalFare Theatre
Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo
February 3 and May 10
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo
February 19 through March 8
Produced by MusicalFare Theatre
Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, Buffalo
February 22 at 11:00 a.m. (Doors open at 10:00 a.m.)
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo
Tickets are free, with limited seating. Reservations are required.
February 22 at 2:30 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo
Tickets are free, with limited seating. Reservations are required.
February 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo
February 27 through March 15
Produced by Second Generation Theatre Company
Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo
February 28 at 7:00 p.m.
Produced by Buffalo Fashion Runway
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo
Event dates, times, artists, and programming are subject to change.
