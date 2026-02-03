MusicalFare to Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER in 2026

MusicalFare Theatre is set to stage the acclaimed musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Performances will run from February 19th – March 8th.

When a distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder…uproarious hilarity ensues. This knock-'em-dead, rollicking hit won 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical.



MusicalFare’s production stars Solange Gosselin, Michelle Holden, Jon May, Brittney Leigh Morton, Ricky Needham, John Panepinto, Marc Sacco, Dave Spychalski, Jenn Stafford and Emily Yancey.



Set, Lighting, Projection & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.



The performance schedule is February 19th – March 8th, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Thursday performances EXCEPT opening night, February 19th.

