John Legend Will Perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Multi-platinum, 13-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend announced he is bringing A Night of Songs & Stories back – “Just you and me, the piano, and the stories behind the songs” - to Shea's Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, on April 22, 2026.

“This is one of my favorite things to do; there's something really special about these nights,” said Legend. “Come spend the evening with me.”

Use password: LEGENDPIANO26 for pre-sale access before tickets go on sale this Friday, January 23 at 10 am. Tickets will also be available at the Shea’s Performing Arts Center Box Office at 646 Main Street and online.

ABOUT John Legend

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer, who has garnered 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and three Emmy Awards, among others. Legend has released ten albums over the course of his career; Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023), and My Favorite Dream (2024). Most recently, Legend celebrated the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album with the release of a digital deluxe version—Get Lifted (20th Anniversary)—featuring artists including Tems, Killer Mike & Lil Wayne, Simi and Black Thought. Legend currently serves as a coach on Season 27 of NBC’s The Voice. Beyond his music career, Legend is a co-founder of Get LiftedFilm Co., a production company which has developed projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, and FX, alongside co-founders Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius. Aside from film, TV and theater, Get Lifted has partnered with Zando to form Get Lifted Books, which builds upon Get Lifted Film Co.’s mission of spotlighting stories from dynamic creatives. In 2023, Legend launched Loved01, his effective and affordable unisex skincare brand formulated to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin. As an activist, Legend launched FREEAMERICA in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.