Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ann Emo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park



Best Direction Of A Musical

Terri Filips Vaughan - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company



Best Direction Of A Play

Kevin G. Shinnick - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC



Best Ensemble

THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Marks - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company



Best New Play Or Musical

KAHN!!! - O'Connell & Company



Best Performer In A Musical

Dasia Cervi - DREAMGIRLS - Ansar/Saxon Productions



Best Performer In A Play

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company



Best Play

THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company



Favorite Local Theatre

MuCCC

