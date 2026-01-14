Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park
Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC
Best Ensemble
THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Marks - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC
Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company
Best New Play Or Musical
KAHN!!! - O'Connell & Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi - DREAMGIRLS - Ansar/Saxon Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company
Best Play
THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company
Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC
