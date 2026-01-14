 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC

Best Ensemble
THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Marks - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC

Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company

Best New Play Or Musical
KAHN!!! - O'Connell & Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi - DREAMGIRLS - Ansar/Saxon Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company

Best Play
THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company

Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC

Winners can download graphics here.


Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos