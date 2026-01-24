 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

PLANET K-POP Tribute Concert to Play Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

The concert is on June 14.

By: Jan. 24, 2026
PLANET K-POP Tribute Concert to Play Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Image

Planet K-Pop, a unique hybrid spectacle that blends the excitement of a live concert with the immersion of a full dance experience, is coming to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on June 14, 2026.

The choreography pushes the energy sky-high, shaping a visual feast of synchronized movement, iconic formations, and unmistakable K-pop flair. 

And the excitement does not stop there. Prepare for on-stage dance battles, dynamic lighting moments, high-energy highlights, and surprise cast interactions, all crafted to pull you deeper into the spirit of the fandom and make this an unforgettable celebration of global K-pop culture.

The concert features the music of K-Pop icons such as BTS, K-pop Demon Hunters, Katseye, Seventeen, Huntr/x, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and Twice.




Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos