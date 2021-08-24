MusicalFare to Present the Regional Premiere of CAMELOT

An all-new, re-conceived version of the Lerner and Loewe classic! In this award-winning, soaring musical, an idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create, "for one brief shining moment," a kingdom built on honor and dignity. But problems arise and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance. A story and production for our times.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The production stars Sam Crystal, Arin Lee Dandes, Alejandro Gabriel Gomez, Emily Jimenez, Smirna Mercedes, Gabriella McKinley, Darryl Semira and Josh Wilde.

At this time, to ensure the utmost safety of our patrons, all performances of CAMELOT will require proof of vaccination.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Proof of vaccination may be a vaccine card or a NYS Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus ALONG WITH A PHOTO ID.

Determination for future productions in the 21-22 Season will be based on the available data at that time.

Ticket prices:

General Admission - $49

Group rates available.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible.

September 15th - October 17th at MusicalFare Theatre.

Book & Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.S. White

Book Adapted by David Lee

Co-Directed by Carlos R.A. Jones & Victoria Pérez

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn