MusicalFare Presents THAT HOLIDAY FEELING

Since April, MusicalFare Theatre has presented live streaming cabarets and on demand events. Collectively, these digital events have had thousands of people watching from home - not just from from WNY, but from all over the country and the world! MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at www.musicalfare.com.

This month, MusicalFare presents holiday on demand from the premier cabaret: THAT HOLIDAY FEELING: Songs from Your Favorite MusicalFare Performers. On demand Dec. 16th - Jan 4th.

On Demand Purchase enables you to watch the event anytime between Tuesday, December 16th and Tuesday, January 4th as many times as you'd like at https://www.musicalfare.com.

Your favorite MusicalFare performers present a spectacular Holiday Cabaret and share some of their favorite songs and holiday memories! Join John Fredo, Debbie Pappas, Norm Sham, Michele Marie Roberts, Marc Sacco, Dominique Kempf, Victoria Perez, Steve Copps, Kelly Copps, Amy Jakiel, Philip Farugia, Alexandria Watts, Laura Barriere, The Holly Berries and Theresa Quinn & Randy Kramer for an evening that will certainly give you That Holiday Feeling!

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads).

