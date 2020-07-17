JCC of Greater Buffalo Presents A CONVERSATION WITH AUTHOR MARV DUBIN

The Jewish Community Center Book and Arts Fair in partnership with the Hebrew Benevolent Loan Association will be presenting A Conversation with Author Marv Dubin, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from noon to 1pm. The event will be an interactive zoom discussion streaming through YouTube live.

Dr. Irwin Gelman, VP of the JCC Board of Directors, will interview Marv Dubin who will be speaking about his new book: "Dubin's Life, a Memoir".

Marv retired several years ago after 52 years as a practicing attorney. Rather than slowing down or replacing his law practice with other endeavors, he chose to reflect on his life by writing this memoir. "There were events and people who inspired me, which encouraged the effort, but deep down I selfishly wrote it for myself, to relive the memories, the good and bad, one last time," Marv observed.

"Marv Dubin is bringing his potent autobiography to life in his first book, "Dubin's Life: A Memoir," from Peppertree Press. It is at root the story of a child of Ukrainian Jewish immigrants, who, despite obstacles, realized the American Dream through hard work and education," says Ezra N. Rich, Jewish Journal. "It is filled with anecdotal remembrances that will no doubt give rise to readers recall­ing their own experiences. At the same time, there are precious glimpses into Western New York people, places and things representative of a bygone era, complete with the author's thought-provoking, at times heartbreaking, funny and yet introspective view of his life's influences," says Rich.

In addition to the book honoring his family and friends, Marv is donating the proceeds from the sale of the memoir to the

Hebrew Benevolent Loan Association, an organization that has been meeting the needs of the WNY Jewish Community since 1897 and at times supported his father during the long winter months that made Buffalo's side streets impassable and continues to help those in need within the community. HBLA's goal is to help people help themselves by making interest-free loans and relies on the support of its members and donors in order to make interest-free loans to members of the WNY Jewish community. To purchase an advance copy of the book which is available for $27.95 for soft cover and $34.95 for hard cover please email or call Joan Kwiatkowski at Buffalo Jewish Federation (jkwiatkowski@buffalojewishfederation.org or 716-204-2241.

To register for the event please email Joan Kwiatkowski at Buffalo Jewish Federation, jkwiatkowski@buffalojewishfederation.org.

