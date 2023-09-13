DANCE MUMS: THE DRAG PARODY MUSICAL to Kick Off OFC's Broadway in Brighton 2023-2024 Series

OFC Creations Theatre Center will present "Dance Mums: The Drag Parody Musical" performances on September 14 through September 24. Appropriate for ages 16 & up. Loosely based on the hit reality television series, this parody musical is written and directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson, who previously led the sold out parody productions of "The Golden Girls Musical" and "Hocus Pocus The Drag Parody Musical."

A group of entitled glamor-moms have made their local dance school a second home for their daughters, arguing that each daughter will be the next big star. Under the direction of their cranky and extremely opinionated dance teacher, Babby Bee, the kids and their moms are put to the test through their daily rehearsals and weekly competitions to determine who will be on top of the pyramid. In this "lost" musical episode, Babby Bee rehearses a brand-new controversial routine to be performed at the biggest competition in New York City. The stakes are high as their arch nemesis, the Caramel Apples, will also be in attendance. After a dramatic turn of events on the bus ride to the competition, only Babby Bee can save the day and lead the girls to victory through song, sequins, and of course dance.

Audiences will be 'living on the dance floor' as well as rolling in the aisles as Babby Bee and her parade of moms shave off their five o'clock shadow, slip on their heels, and begin to brawl in this parody musical.

"Dance Mums: The Drag Parody Musical" is the first of six musical productions in OFC's new Broadway in Brighton Series. The new professional theatre series under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson features full-time Resident Acting Company members, performers from New York City and across the country, alongside local professionals.

"For our 18-year history, OFC has been widely known as a leader for exceptional theatre arts education for kids," said Johnson. "Now establishing OFC as a true Regional Theatre, our goal with this new series is tor bring the highest quality adult actors to Rochester and entertain audiences of all ages."

OFC's Broadway in Brighton 2023-2024 Series continues with The Rocky Horror Show from October 12-29, 2023; White Christmas The Musical from December 7-23, 2023; Kinky Boots from February 1-18, 2024; She Has Risen: The Golden Girls Easter Musical from April 11-28, 2024; and The Producers from May 9-26, 2024. Season subscriptions can be purchased for the full series with a 15% discount.

Performances of "Dance Mums: The Drag Parody Musical" are:

September 14 at 7:30PM

September 15 at 7:30PM

September 16 at 2:00PM

September 16 at 7:30PM

September 17 at 2:00PM

September 21 at 7:30PM

September 22 at 7:30PM

September 23 at 2:00PM

September 23 at 7:30PM

September 24 at 2:00PM

Tickets for "Dance Mums: The Drag Parody Musical" are $47 for VIP seating with a Dance Mums exclusive gift, $40 for premium seating, and $34 for regular seating. Tickets are for sale online at Click Here or by calling (585) 667-0954. Tickets also can be purchased in person at OFC's The Old Farm Cafe during all public hours.