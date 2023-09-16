Congressman Joe Morelle to Join County Executive Adam Bello at Parcel 5 to Introduce Rochester Fringe Shows

The shows are presented by the Rochester Fringe Festival and are free to attend.

By: Sep. 16, 2023

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will introduce two shows at Parcel 5: The Fanzinis in Ballet Poulet at 6:40 p.m., and EXIT by Cirque Inextremiste at 7:20 p.m. U.S. Congressman Joseph Morelle will join Mr. Bello to introduce Cirque Inextremiste. Both shows are presented by the Rochester Fringe Festival and are free to attend.

The highly acclaimed French company Cirque Inextremiste makes its Rochester Fringe premiere in a tightrope-walking, quirky, fiery, spectacular performance called EXIT. The fantastic Cirque Inextremiste team and its 3400 m3 aerostat hot air balloon immerse the public, body and soul, in an unusual scenographic universe. A group of sweet lunatics find themselves trapped in spite of themselves in a life-size epic. Their mission: to free themselves from their straitjackets and escape at all costs from this world governed by strict and implacable rules.

Monroe County, NY's sister county in Ireland, County Cavan, introduces itself to festival attendees this week by sending its world-famous street theatre artists, The Fanzinis, to the Rochester Fringe Festival in a cultural exchange. Two self-described “world-class Olympian-level idiots,” the Fanzinis present their Ballet Poulet (yes, that translates to Chicken Ballet), an acrobatic clowning mashup that pits vaguely balletic comedy against a bad-ass display of mayhem, crazed gymnastics, and next-level hilarity, somehow involving a chicken.

Check out the entire 2023 Fringe Lineup and buy tickets now at the link below!




