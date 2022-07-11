We Players to Present MOTHER LEAR at Brooklyn Botanic Garden in August

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, in partnership with We Players, will present Mother Lear on August 24-28. In Mother Lear, written and performed by Ava Roy and Courtney Walsh and originally produced by We Players, an irascible middle-aged scholar with dementia communicates with her caretaker daughter using only the text of King Lear, as the two struggle with aging, love, and their own balance of power. Each 50-minute performance is followed by a facilitated discussion with the audience.

Performance schedule:

Wednesday-Friday, August 24-26, 2022 | 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 1-2:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 4-5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40

Co-creators Ava Roy and Courtney Walsh debuted the piece in 2017 and have performed it in over 25 locations. To honor the subject matter and create a realistic portrayal, both have extensively researched the challenges of end of life care with Walsh having spent well over 100 hours observing dementia patients. The work has been called "heartrending" (Marin Independent Journal) and "a winding emotional journey" (Theatrius). This is the first performance of Mother Lear on the East Coast.

​​​​​​About We Players

We Players creates site-integrated performances that transform public spaces into realms of participatory theatre in an effort to engage with history and the environment, build community, and activate personal relationships with place. We Players is a Bay Area arts nonprofit founded in 2000 at Stanford University by Ava Roy. For more information about We Players, please visit weplayers.org.

About Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Founded in 1910, Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) is an urban botanic garden that connects people to the world of plants, fostering delight and curiosity while inspiring an appreciation and sense of stewardship of the environment. Situated on 52 acres in the heart of Brooklyn and open year-round, the Garden is home to over 12,000 kinds of plants and more than 30 specialty gardens.

For hours, directions, and admission information, see bbg.org. Visitor entrances are at 990 Washington Avenue, 150 Eastern Parkway, and 455 Flatbush Avenue.