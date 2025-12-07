MACC Presents MONTEVERDI CHRISTMAS: 1610 Vespers + Selva Morale E Spirituale

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This December, Music at Co-Cath invites audiences to celebrate the season with Monteverdi Christmas, an immersive concert experience inspired by Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 and Selva morale e spirituale.

Performed inside the stunning Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights, Monteverdi Christmas transforms centuries-old sacred music into something vivid and alive. With its trademark blend of theatrical storytelling, choral brilliance, and architectural atmosphere, MACC reimagines Monteverdi's timeless works for today's audiences-bridging the sacred and the contemporary in one unforgettable evening.

"Monteverdi is the bridge between Renaissance and Baroque," said Artistic Director Alejandro Zuleta. "His music is bursting with drama and color-perfect for a Christmas concert that feels both and deeply moving."

Following a sold-out opening production this fall, MACC's Monteverdi Christmas is already creating buzz as a must-see experience for the holiday season. While all performances remain free and open to the public, MACC is offering a limited number of reserved seats for those who want to plan ahead. Sixty reserved seats are available per performance with a $100 donation to Music at Co-Cath. Tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and interest is already high.

"We're thrilled to see audiences responding so enthusiastically to MACC's vision of choral theater," Zuleta said. "Our goal is to make this music accessible-to break the wall between stage and audience and remind people that sacred music can be bold, relevant, and full of life."

The concert is at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph December 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.

All performances are free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available with $100 donation to MACC.