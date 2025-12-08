What Will The Neighbors Say? Awarded $15k By The New York State Council On The Arts

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What Will the Neighbors Say? received a grant award totaling $15k from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the arts and culture sector. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded $80.9 million in FY 2026 to arts and culture nonprofits across all 10 regions and a historic number of artists.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, "During these challenging times, the New York State Council on the Arts has been a stalwart and innovative funder. These grants will serve artists and organizations in every region and county, fueling our economy and serving our communities. We know this support isn't just an investment in the arts; it's an investment in New York's future. Congratulations to What Will the Neighbors Say? and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity, and your tireless service to New York State."

About What Will the Neighbors Say?

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Founded by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe encourages rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

Founded in 2016, What Will the Neighbors Say? is helmed by Sam Hood Adrain and James Clements. Since its inception, the company has premiered 11 original plays in 6 cities in 4 countries on 2 continents, and co-presented a further 24 new works. Over the course of these projects, the Neighbors have created jobs for over 250 artists - 75% of them non cis-male identifying and 50% of them members of the global majority or immigrants.