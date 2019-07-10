The 10th Annual Coney Island Talent Show Coming Up This Month

Coney Island's talent & entertainment history runs deep. Since the late 1800's, live music, sideshows and burlesque shows have peppered the boardwalk to the midway, and enchanted the masses. It is the perfect, magical & mystical place for a talent show.

Join Host Albert Cadabra and the fanfare of legendary talent that has come out of Coney Island, by being a part of The 9th Annual Coney Island Talent Show on the boardwalk (between 10th & 12th street) on July 27th from 4pm-8pm.

Categories for this year's talent contest are: Creative kids 9-12 years old, Creative kids 13-17 years old and Song, Dance & Variety 18 and up

1st prize in each category will receive a cash prize of $250, and day passes to participating Coney Island Amusements

2nd prize in each category will receive a cash prize of $100, and day passes to participating Coney Island Amusements.

3rd prize in each category will a cash prize of $50, and tickets to participating Coney Island Amusements.

The Best Dressed person in each category will receive a special mystery prize.

Celebrity Judges include the Queen of Coney Island, Bambi The Mermaid who is the producer of Coney Island USA's Burlesque at the Beach variety show and creator of the Miss Coney Island Burlesque Beauty Pageant,

Chuck Vargas, the reigning BEST KING NEPTUNE from the Coney Island Mermaid Parade, and, the founder and creator of the legendary theatrical HEAVY METAL rock band GWAR and The Evil Hate Monkey, otherwise known as The King of the Concrete Jungle and the first contestant to get buzzed off this seasons America's Got Talent!

To apply to perform in The Coney Island Talent show, visit www.coneyislandtalentshow.com & fill out an application by July 13th!





