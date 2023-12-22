THE EXTRAORDINARIES Announces Second Edition In Brooklyn

The second edition of "THE EXTRAORDINARIES" opened on December 15, 2023, at 35 Meadow Studios in Brooklyn. The event showcased talented art professionals from different countries who have made a big impact on the creative scene.

Artists Erica Reade and Gaspar Marquez, who have been in the New York Arts scene for a long time, put the show together. They wanted to highlight how immigrant artists and other creative professionals contribute to the cultural landscape of the US.

It was not your usual art show. Gaspar Marquez explained that they wanted to go beyond just one type of art and show a mix of different creative practices. They picked out some stunning pieces and projects in design, photography, visual arts, and more.

The design part was amazing. There was Nico Mardones, a top-notch art director from Chile, who did an amazing project for National Geographic. Also, Jenny Jiang from New Zealand and Crissy Bogusz from England presented some really dynamic and breathtaking graphic works. And don't forget the Czech duo Johana & Maxim Kroft, known for their mind-blowing design and motion graphics.

The show also focused on interior design and architecture. Joseph Chun, a Korean furniture designer, showed off a piece inspired by military memorabilia. Keerti Nair from India, who works at FSY Architects in LA, wowed everyone with her work "Landscapes Without History." Kun Li, a Chinese architectural designer, not only made cool graphics for the show but also showed off a blend of modern looks and smart design.

Fashion lovers got a treat too! Churou Wang, a creative director from China, mixed traditional and modern styles. Saori Mitome, a Japanese costume designer, showed off her unique creations. Xuan Fu, a Chinese fashion designer known for her work with Alexander Wang, added a classy touch. And there was Yuecen Ricky Cai, a Chinese tailor and designer, who used to work with Bode and now has his own brand called YUECEN.

The visual arts part of the show had some awesome talent too. Patricia Bolaños, a Spanish illustrator, showed off her amazing work featured in big publications. Naoshi, a Japanese sand artist, showed her unique sand art. Hildos, a mixed media artist from Lebanon and Armenia, brought a socially relevant vibe to the show. Maksym Kazarin from Ukraine, known for his work with companies like Art Groove and Klay, showcased four striking textured paintings. Spanish painters Amaia Marzabal and Aida Miro added their own special touch through portraiture, while Indian multidisciplinary artist Kuldeep Singh exhibited a video piece merging visual arts and traditions of Indian dance.

Photography was a big deal too. Izabella Demavlys from Sweden captured the strength of the human spirit. Beatrice Aguirre from Colombia brought a joyful vibe with her image composite. Anya Broido from the UK made her photo feel personal and emotional. And Julian Montenegro from Colombia, who curated the first edition of the exhibition, showed off his skills in capturing cool moments with his fireworks photos.

A standout project was "New York Women & The Zodiac" by Brazilian editor Larissa Xavier and illustrator Niege Borges. It explored the connection between astrology and the stories of women in New York through cool illustrations and astrological insights.

The event wasn't just about looking at art. There were three special performances too! Edu Diaz, a Spanish actor and producer, did a funny and energetic piece from his play "A Drag is Born." Chinese actress Cynthia Yiru Hu delivered a dramatic monologue that really connected with the audience. Defy Funding, a new cultural token startup that mixes culture and technology, was presented by Lander Camarero and his partner Walter Rodriguez.

In the end, "THE EXTRAORDINARIES" was not your typical art show. It was a fascinating mix of talent from around the world, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who attended.