Reworked EXPLORATION OF THE EVERCHANGING to be Presented as Part of Mothership NYC's Artist Salon

This experimental production is one in which the audience must reconcile with their own awareness of being a passive viewer.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Once again Exploration Of The Everchanging is performing. This time around director Clara Wiest and their team is reworking the very first version of this work, this is a development, an adaptation, a rework and a work in progress all in one show.

For this rework, Clara Wiest wanted to strip down their old version and really focus on the little in between moments that happen when humans interact. They are exploring themes of trust and mistrust, power dynamics between audience and performer, who are we in a social setting, what our default settings are when we are around people and who we present to be in this moment. All of those questions were a big part in the rehearsal room of the Everchanging team.

The central themes of the show remain the same:

It's an experimental interactive theater piece challenging the role of the audience in a live performative setting.

This experimental production is one in which the audience must reconcile with their own awareness of being a passive viewer. The piece dissects the performer-audience relationship to its core. The performers act as facilitators for the audience's experience. It challenges the audience beyond conventional means of communication. Performers challenge the idea of cathartic reward in watching a linear narrative. Through this honest, truthful and adapting piece, the performance is enticing the audience to reconsider what they can and cannot control. The performers never pretend, they are always themselves and they challenge the audience to do the same.

What can an audience member expect when visiting the show?

(a note from the director Clara Wiest)

As an audience member in our show, expect to be challenged in your own preconceived ideas of how to experience theater. Visitors come prepared in their own ways, they follow unspoken rules that govern a theater experience - in our show, we aim to divert those expectations and explore different ways we can experience live performance. At the core in our show is the audience. Our work is carefully crafted to create a conscious, experiential experience for our viewers, to go within themselves, reflect on their behaviour, their feelings, their way to interact with the work and the others around them. Our work is mostly non-verbal, we want to communicate with the audience beyond the confines of words. We have found with our work that if we do use words, they have a specific purpose but are not the main means of communication - our bodies, senses, reactions, behaviors and intentions are.

This show will take place on October 12, 2022, as part of Mothership NYC's Artist Salon titled Playful Theater, Live Serenades & Badass Priestesses @Last Frontier NYC, 7-10:30pm.




