Proteo Media + Performance Seeks Artist Submissions For The Second Annual Post/Future Performance Festival

Proteo Media + Performance is now accepting submissions for the Post/Future Performance Festival, a virtual festival with live online gatherings, premieres, and presentations, hosted on proteomedia.com from July 1-July 31, 2021. Submissions are due by June 7, 2021 at 11:59pm ET. For more information and to submit, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRWcbvjO9xrScA72M0hzKhUQzIVwLYISX1sKbpZ4xUbVlCvA/viewform.

They are accepting art of all forms including but not limited to dance, interviews, video art, text, images, virtual conversations, and other forms of connection and expression. Each artist is invited to think broadly about how to imagine a creative work within the limitations of a web page.

P/FPF has 4 conceptual themes organizing the festival, with five works of art and activities under each theme:

STRUCTURES/FORMS: Asks about the role of structures, forms, and organizational structures in our concepts of the future

DIGITAL IDENTITIES: Examines how we negotiate, define, and defend ourselves in the digital sphere

EMPATHY: Considers touch, connection, and human emotion

POST/FUTURES: Considers how we can imagine the future in the wake of instability and global change

This year they are paying particular attention to the idea of sustainability within these conceptual themes but in no way limited to sustainability.

If you would like to submit your work to be considered for inclusion inside of the festival, please fill out the submission form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRWcbvjO9xrScA72M0hzKhUQzIVwLYISX1sKbpZ4xUbVlCvA/viewform

Following each opening, the archives will remain available on proteomedia.com until July 31st, 2021.

Please contact info@proteomedia.com with any questions.