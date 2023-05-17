Music Of Curiosities Celebrates PRIDE With The Legendary Goddess Of Shock CHRISTEENE

Breaking the boundaries of music, drag, and performance, CHRISTEENE defies expectations with their truly electrifying show.
Now, more than ever, it's time to come celebrate PRIDE with Music of Curiosities at Coney Island USA, featuring the Legendary Goddess of Shock - CHRISTEENE
Breaking the boundaries of music, drag, and performance, CHRISTEENE defies expectations with their truly electrifying show. Let your Pride Flag fly with this thrilling and unforgettable musical experience.
Special opening set by the original Coney Island Witch PNK VLVT WTCH, featuring Prince Viper & Clawdette Smm Smm. Hosted by the fabulous Billie Bullock bringing their fierce humor to the stage.
Music of Curiosities' Pride show is also proud to be supporting the RUSA LGBT group which supports Queer immigrants from the countries of the former Soviet Union, and Trans Asylias, a group committed to supporting transgender asylum seekers from around the world, two great organizations helping LGBTQIA+ people both here and in other countries.
Come celebrate diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ PRIDE with Music of Curiosities at Coney Island USA. Get your tickets now at Click Here
Since 2018, Music of Curiosities has been connecting an artful cast of inspired musicians with an audience of devoted music enthusiasts, presenting original live music on stage at Coney Island USA's Sideshows By The Seashore Theater.
Each month we present fascinating live performances that will delight your ears and will amplify your love of really great music. Music of Curiosities brings high art to the high kitsch of Coney Island, and turns the curious into the connoisseur.
