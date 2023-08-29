Maggie Crane's Side By Side to Return to Brooklyn Comedy Collective After Edinburgh Fringe Run

BROOKLYN COMEDY COLLECTIVE, presents Maggie Crane in Side by Side on September 23rd at 8:30pm. Fresh off its critically acclaimed, sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Side by Side returns home to Brooklyn! Can you ever be as cool as your older brother? Not when he has a purple sparkly wheelchair and everyone's attention. Set during the early 2000s in the crunchy-granola-meets-redneck-woods of Western Massachusetts, Maggie Crane's darkly funny solo show is an autobiographical account of growing up amidst disability, death, and Dunkin Donuts.

To ground the show in preteen angst and vulnerability, Maggie foregrounds her love of emo music and her lifelong obsession with Panic! at the Disco. Side by Side is part solo show, part stand-up special about comedian Maggie's relationship with her older brother Aiden. Aiden was blind, in a wheelchair, and developmentally disabled, but this never stopped the wild jealousy, sibling rivalry, and unique bond between the two siblings.

Additional praise for Side By Side: “Maggie was a cut above….A superb performer" ????? (Entertainment Now). “Gripping and profound” ???? (Broadway Baby) "Incredibly funny" ???? (BroadwayWorld). ????? (One4Review) ???? (The Scotsman)

Directed by Annalisa Plumb.

Maggie Crane in Side By Side plays Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Avenue) on September 23rd at 8:30pm. Tickets are $15. Tickets and information are available at Click Here

MORE ABOUT MAGGIE CRANE

Maggie Crane is a double Aquarius, a lapsed Catholic, a 34 DD, an organ donor, a bitchloversinnersaint and unfortunately, a Brooklyn based stand up comedian. After moving from the middle of nowhere Massachusetts to a scary windowless basement, she decided to become a comedian and stay in scary basements forever. Maggie regularly features at Clubs, Cabarets, and various dive bars all over New York City. In 2017 and 2018 she featured at High Mud Comedy Festival In North Adams MA and in 2019 she toured all over the U.S with Dan LaMorte on the Infect Me Once tour. She hosts various shows around New York (Soup of the Day, Sacred Heart Middle and High School Talent Show) and borrows her mom's Subaru to do stand-up around the country. Maggie is also a writer (who isn't!) who's plays have been featured at Dixon Place and The Brick Theatre. Maggie is very funny and very beautiful (also writing this right now!) - but more importantly, punctual and terrified of conflict so book her on your weird ass shows!