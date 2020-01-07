MAGIC AT CONEY!!! Announces Lineup for The Sunday Matinee January 12

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. "Magic at Coney!!!" is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.



Admission is only $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.

Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.



Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com.



Hosted by Gary Dreifus, award-winning magician, mentalist, hypnotist, magic instructor and world-renowned magical host, the performers this week are:



January 12th



Carl Mercurio

Classic blend of comedy and magic by the world-class author, magician and humorist. Carl has performed at venues large and small, spreading Magic and Love Worldwide!



Cardone

Cardone is an award-winning entertainer that works as a full-time Magician, Escape Artist and Ventriloquist. He has appeared on Good Morning New York, The Learning Channel, The IFC Network, MTV, CW's Reality Show 'Stylista' and as the opening act for the Miss Hong Kong POP Show. He has received grants from the Henson Foundation for Puppetry and Magic. Cardone is also the first person to perform the very dangerous Milk Can Escape at Coney Island.





