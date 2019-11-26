MAGIC AT CONEY!!! Announces Guests For The Sunday Matinee - December 1,
Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. "Magic at Coney!!!" is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.Admission is only $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.
Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases. Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com Sundays at 12 Noon Coney Island Museum
1208 Surf Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11224 Hosted by Lee Alan, one of the top stand-up Comedy Magicians in the country and an icon at Magic at Coney!!!, the performers this week are: December 1st
Noah Schaffer
Noah Schaffer returns to Magic at Coney!!!, as he continues to make a name for himself throughout the tri-state area. Noah claims to be an experienced time-traveler. He has been featured in the NY Daily News and is a regular performer at New York's A Taste of Magic. You be the judge!Thomas Solomon The World's Greatest Escape Artist, as evidenced by an award-winning handcuff act (2000 World Magic Awards) at The Roxy, The Magic Castle, Limelight, MK, Bally's, the White House and on several television specials throughout the world! Thomas has received numerous citations, including one from President Barack Obama, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, for his work on behalf of wounded veterans.