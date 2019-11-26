MAGIC AT CONEY!!! Announces Guests For The Sunday Matinee - December 1,

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. "Magic at Coney!!!" is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.

Admission is only $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.

Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com

Sundays at 12 Noon

Coney Island Museum1208 Surf AvenueBrooklyn, NY 11224

Hosted by Lee Alan, one of the top stand-up Comedy Magicians in the country and an icon at Magic at Coney!!!, the performers this week are:

December 1st

Noah Schaffer

Noah Schaffer returns to Magic at Coney!!!, as he continues to make a name for himself throughout the tri-state area. Noah claims to be an experienced time-traveler. He has been featured in the NY Daily News and is a regular performer at New York's A Taste of Magic. You be the judge!

Thomas Solomon





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You