KISMET: A New Comedy Show At The Knitting Factory 12/9



Caitlin Reese (UCB, New York Comedy Club) and Mike Lasher (Stand Up NY, Gilda's Laugh Fest) are stand up comedians putting on a new monthly show at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn. They are introducing Kismet: A Comedy Show of Chances. Pro comics spin a wheel and take a comedic risk live on stage. During our inaugural show last month, Chris Gethard phoned a friend to run a new bit by them which resulted in comedic chaos. The beauty of the show is that it is truly a "you had to be there" comedy experience.

Their next show date is booked for 8 pm, on Monday, December 9 with this hot lineup:



Sam Jay (SNL, Comedy Central)Mark Normand (Comedy Central, Colbert)Josh Gondelman (Conan, Seth Meyers, James Corden, Emmy Award Winner)Gina Brillon (Just for Laughs, NBC)

Free show with free beer through Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/2rvENpi





