Harlem Bazaar Returns In May

Harlem Bazaar, the hottest open-air market in NYC, returns in May to spotlight Uptown's creators, designers, inventors, artists, and visionaries. The market will take place the first Sunday of the month, Starting May 7th, 2023, from 11am to 5pm until October, at 125th & Adam Clayton Powell - St. State Plaza. This market will be the place for anyone looking for local art, music, and more.

The monthly event series will feature 50 vendors ranging from unique clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, mouthwatering food, and exceptional artwork; Every first Sunday of the month to give everyone a chance to participate and be a part of something bigger. With such a large variety of creative vendors offering unique goods, shoppers will have plenty of options. Designed with all types of individuals in mind, Harlem Bazaar will also feature music performances to keep the vibrant scene of Harlem alive! But wait, there's more; the event series will feature a space for the little ones named The Kids' Corner, where they can enjoy entertainment, yard games, and other fun activities while you shop and dine. It will be exciting for locals and travelers from surrounding areas like Uptown and Washington Heights.

Marco Shalma, the founder of Harlem Bazaar, shared, "The Harlem Bazaar idea started during the pandemic when we saw a 400% increase in applications from merch, arts & culture, fashion, and self-care-based businesses - mostly by women entrepreneurs." Marco continued, "The team and I know that this second season at the State Plaza will solidify the best creative event in Uptown. Hands down."

The event series is another visionary model to support the borough's most outstanding entrepreneurs and micro-businesses by producing immersive experiences that are affordable and enjoyable. Harlem Bazaar anticipates helping incubate small businesses in Uptown and supporting artists, merchants, creators, inventors, designers, and visionaries. Drawing from the success of the Uptown Night Market, the Bronx Night Market, and the Brooklyn Night Market, the existing energy of Harlem will be kept alive with more opportunities for small businesses.

Harlem Bazaar is not just another market; it's an experience that celebrates local art & culture and up-and-coming creatives but primarily supports local small businesses and entrepreneurs. The event series is dedicated to adding to the vibrant atmosphere of Harlem, NY, and creating a safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing space for everyone to enjoy.

MHG is a New York City-based hospitality group that is passionate about delivering innovative food and beverage experiences for the love-to-eat community. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and equity, MHG is dedicated to producing safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing events such as the Bronx Night Market, Uptown Night Market, and Brooklyn Night Market. MHG works with various organizations, including NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry, and fast-service concepts such as Yaffa's Kitchen, Perros Locos, Hot Damn Hot Sauce, and Viva La Crepe. Their team is predominantly female and POC, and are committed to delivering excellent customer experience, leveraging data analytics, tech innovation, and social media marketing.