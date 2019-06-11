Gi60 - The International One Minute Theatre Festival Returns to Brooklyn

The 15th annual Gi60: International One-Minute Theatre Festival: Live US Edition, hosted by Brooklyn College's Department of Theater, Screaming Media, and Leeds University in the United Kingdom is back in Brooklyn from June 19-22, 2019.

The 50 one-minute plays performed at Brooklyn College's Studio Theater 307 will be brought to life by an ensemble cast of current acting students, alumni, faculty, and professional guest artists. From an annual submission pool of nearly 1,000 plays, this year's selection includes authors from Scotland to South Africa, and from Boston to Spokane in the U.S.

The event will be live-streamed, and all plays will be filmed and posted in late August on the Gi60 YouTube channel, and linked through the Gi60 site, www.gi60.blogspot.com.

Brooklyn College's performances will be held in the Roosevelt Studio Theater, accessible from the 2, 5, and Q trains at Flatbush Avenue/Brooklyn College and Avenue H.

Admission is $20.00 general admission and $12.00 for students with ID. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Gi60 U.S./U.K. Collaboration Award, a scholarship given to theater students who embody the spirit of collaboration.





