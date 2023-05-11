Brooklyn Night Market Season 2023 Kicks Off This Month

Brooklyn Night Market which is produced by MASC Hospitality Group and in partnership with Industry City, is coming back for its second season. The Brooklyn Night Market series that features more than 60 vendors happens on the last Monday of the month from May to October, starting May 29th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.



After a successful first season with an average of 4,000+ visitors each night, Brooklyn Night Market returns to Industry City to celebrate cuisine, community, and culture with more than 50 vendors such as Perros Locos, Sassy's Fishcakes, Nadas Colombian Rainbow Empanadas, Brooklyn Dim Sum, Twisted Potato, Patok by Rach, Pinche vegana, Lechonbae, Creole Soul, Taiwanese Yummy, Mighty Quinn's BBQ, Chava's Empanadas, Kinky Taco, Cuzin's Duzin, Sistersvegandelights, Brazen Flavas and so much more.

The night market showcases the talent of local up-and-coming artists, in collaboration with City Love NYC, an organization dedicated to promoting young New York music artists. Accompanied by a live house band, these artists perform their original material as well as covers, offering a truly exceptional music experience. Additionally, the event features the award-winning saxophonist Rico Jones and his band, adding to the already impressive lineup.

"The Brooklyn Night Market is a celebration of the vibrant community in Sunset Park," said Marco Shalma, the event organizer. "We're thrilled to provide a platform for local small businesses to showcase their unique offerings and delicious cuisine, all while promoting and supporting our community. Join us for a fun-filled evening of entertainment and camaraderie, and let's celebrate Brooklyn's spirit together. See you there!"

Brooklyn Night Market invites you to join them for an unforgettable night of global cuisine, one-of-a-kind goods from local merchants, and electrifying musical performances that will keep you dancing well into the night. Experience the magic of Brooklyn Night Market for yourself!

MHG events is a leading NYC-based hospitality group creating cuisine & culture experiences catered to the love-to-eat community. We are known for producing and promoting large-scale events such as the Bronx, Uptown, and Brooklyn Night Markets, creating inclusive and equitable experiences that are safe, affordable, and fun, and supporting diverse micro-businesses and local artists and artisans. Over the years, MHG events partnered with organizations such as NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry. They worked with companies like Brookfield, Target, Simon Malls, Madison, and Durst to develop, market, and launch exciting concepts in their spaces. Whether large-scale festivals, artisan popups, food halls, or concept stores, MHG events are a trendsetter and have helped shape our industry when it comes to aesthetics, marketing, social justice, and user experience.