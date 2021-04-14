BAM Presents KINO POLSKA: NEW POLISH CINEMA

From Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6 BAM will present the fourth edition of Kino Polska: New Polish Cinema, bringing together the best new works from Poland's boundary-pushing filmmakers. The series is presented in partnership with the Polish Cultural Institute New York and co-programmed by Tomek Smolarski. Featuring seven feature films, Kino Polska includes four New York premieres: Poland's Oscar submission Never Gonna Snow Again (2020); Bartosz Kruhlik's edge-of-your-seat thriller Supernova (2019); Piotr Adamski's Eastern (2019), a tale of revenge set in a dystopic Poland; and Mariko Bobrik's touching debut feature The Taste of Pho (2019) about a Vietnamese father and daughter dealing with grief and the immigrant experience in Warsaw.

Never Gonna Snow Again director Malgorzata Szumowska (whose Berlinale prizewinner Mug screened in the 2018 iteration of Kino Polska) partners with longtime cinematographer and co-writer Michal Englert's for this Venice Film Festival hit about an enigmatic healer (Alec Utgoff, Stranger Things) who casts a spell over a rich Polish community. Kino Polska also includes the bittersweet coming-of-age drama I Never Cry (2020) from Piotr Domalewski; Mariusz Wilczynski's deeply personal, hand-drawn animated film Kill It and Leave This Town (2020)-winner of the Grand Prize for Feature Animation at the Ottawa International Animation Festival and a FIPRESCI Award at the 2020 Viennale; and Agnieszka Holland's Soviet Union thriller Mr. Jones (2019) starring James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, and Peter Sarsgaard.

All films will screen April 30-May 6 on BAM's virtual streaming platform at BAM.org.

For more information: https://www.bam.org/film/2021/kino-polska

Film Descriptions:

NEVER GONNA SNOW AGAIN (2020)

Dirs. Malgorzata Szumowska & Michal Englert. With touches of magical realism and subtle humor, Poland's Oscar submission about a mysterious stranger who disrupts a wealthy community is a genre-defying meditation on class, immigration, and global warming. 113min. New York Premiere!

MR. JONES (2019)

Dir. Agnieszka Holland. Based on a true story, Agnieszka Holland's political thriller follows an ambitious young journalist determined to uncover the truth behind Stalin's Soviet propaganda machine. 119min.

THE TASTE OF PHO (2019)

Dir. Mariko Bobrik. A Warsaw-based Vietnamese cook struggles to fit into the European culture-which his ten-year-old daughter has embraced as her own-in this poignant drama about love, misunderstanding, and food. 84min. New York Premiere!

EASTERN (2019)

Dir. Piotr Adamski. In a dystopian Poland where rival clans live in a world of luxury and violent retribution, a young woman must choose between carrying out revenge in the name of honour or fighting for her own life and freedom. 78min. New York Premiere!

SUPERNOVA (2019)

Dir. Bartosz Kruhlik. Blending drama, thriller, and disaster cinema, Bartosz Kruhlik's expertly-crafted debut zeros in on a rural town in crisis after a hit-and-run. 78min. New York Premiere!

I NEVER CRY (2020)

Dir. Piotr Domalewski. A young woman goes overseas to reclaim her estranged father's body in this darkly funny coming-of-age drama that explores the complexity of family bonds and economic emigration across Europe. 98min

KILL IT AND LEAVE THIS TOWN (2020)

Dir. Mariusz Wilczynski. This deeply personal, hand-drawn animated film-winner of the Grand Prize for Feature Animation at the Ottawa International Animation Festival-conjures a flood of emotions through surreal and striking images. 88min.