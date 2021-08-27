Asase Yaa School of the Arts Announces 10th Anniversary With 2021-22 Arts Outreach In-Person Program

The Asase Yaa School of the Arts has announced its 10th Anniversary and 2021-22 Arts Outreach program will launch at four Brooklyn schools beginning September 13, 2021.

The schools, which include one elementary, two middle schools, and one high school are: Van Siclen Community School (George Gershwin Junior High School) 800 Van Siclen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207, MS 250 (West Side Collaborative Middle School) 735 West End Ave, New York, NY 10025, UAMA (Urban Assembly School of Music and Art) 49 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn, NY 1120, PS 224755 Wortman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208.

Their Arts Outreach classes comprise Djembe drum and drumline classes, along with African, Jazz, Hip Hop, Afro beat, and contemporary modern dance classes. They also offer classes in theater production, choir ensembles, and Visual Arts. The 45-60-minute classes are custom tailored for each school and run throughout the full calendar school year.

In addition, Asase Yaa has announced it will resume in-person and virtual learning for its School of the Arts Dance and Drum Program in the Fall of 2021. The school's highly regarded program offers intensive study and technical training in drums and dance forms that include tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, modern, and African to boys and girls ages 3 -18. Courses for the 37-week in-person program will start on September 25th and end in June 2022. The 2022 school year also marks the 20th Anniversary (2022-23) of the school's umbrella organization, the non-profit Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, which has been serving minority communities throughout Brooklyn over the past two decades.

"We're thrilled to return to in-person learning for our School of the Arts and all our programs," said Rubie Inez Williams, Director of Operations for the Foundation. "This past year was incredibly challenging for many of our youth and families to adapt to virtual learning. Our approach to education is designed to be an immersive and holistic learning experience," she added. "In this coming year, we'll once again be able to offer our students an opportunity to learn all the art forms we offer with their friends and fellow students in a COVID safe and engaging environment."

If interested in having the Arts Outreach program at your school, please contact Kofi Osei Williams, Executive Director, Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation at (646) 468-0710 or kwilliams@asaseyaaent.org, Please allow a minimum of two weeks in advance to confirm a booking. To inquire or register for the Asase Yaa School of the Arts Dance and Drum Program go to: www.asaseyaaent.org.