Ari El, The Kings of Queen: The Nation's Top Queen Tribute, Rah Digga And More Coming Soon To The Brooklyn Monarch
Also on the bill are Lil Texas, Drug Church, Angel Du$t , Fiddlehead, Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, Full of Hell and many more.
The Brooklyn Monarch, the independently owned venue that opened it's doors in February 2020, will present a dynamic slate of upcoming shows in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming Events include performances by Ari El, The Kings Of Queen: The Nation's Top Queen Tribute, Rah Digga, Lil Texas, Drug Church, Angel Du$t , Fiddlehead, Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, Full of Hell and many more. Tickets for all events are on sale now at https://www.thebrooklynmonarch.com/shows
Prolific producer, eminent DJ and New York's own Ari El, who has been long on the rise in the worlds of Techno, will take the stage on Sat, Jan 7 at 10:00 PM. The Nation's Top Queen Tribute The Kings Of Queen, the hottest Queen tribute in the country, if not the world, will be performing on Fri, Jan 13 at 7:00 PM. Rapper Rah Digga, best known as a longtime member of the hip hop group led by Busta Rhymes and her top 20 Billboard album, will be in Brooklyn Wed, Jan 18 at 7:00 PM. VIP tickets are available for the Rah Digga show and include a meet and greet, signed poster and a swag bag including a t shirt, stickers, mental health management resources, literature, jiffy journal and more.
Having released music alongside Kayzo, Dorian Electra, Deadly Guns, and many more across a variety of styles, the dance and electronic producer and DJ Lil Texas will take the stage on Fri, Feb 17 at 11:00 PM. American post-hardcore band Drug Church, rock supergroup Angel Du$t and post-hardcore group Fiddlehead will all take the stage on Thurs, Feb 23 starting at 7:00 PM. Deathcore band Fit For An Autopsy, metalcore's The Acacia Strain and grindcore's Full of Hell will all take the stage on Wed, Mar 8 beginning at 6:00 PM.
With a 7,000sq/ft main room, an outdoor garden and a dining room with a flexible capacity of 1000, the Brooklyn Monarch has a full bar and kitchen equipped with American/Mediterranean style food. Plus, VIP seating areas that are handicap accessible offering bottle service. See more here.
More Hot Stories For You
December 14, 2022
The Brooklyn Monarch, the independently owned venue that opened it's doors in February 2020, will present a dynamic slate of upcoming shows in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming Events include performances by Ari El, The Kings of Queen: The Nation's Top Queen Tribute, Rah Digga, Lil Texas, Drug Church, Angel Du$t , Fiddlehead, Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, Full of Hell and many more.
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert To Have World Premiere At Kings Theatre, March 17, 2023
December 14, 2022
Kings Theatre has announced that the iconic venue will host the world premiere of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8pm ET.
The Brick And The Exponential Festival Presents OUR BODIES LIKE DAMS
December 14, 2022
The Exponential Festival and The Brick presents Our bodies like dams by Sarah Finn, January 16-21, 2023.
Irondale to Offer Free Admission for 2023 Season to Celebrate 40th Anniversary
December 14, 2022
Irondale, now celebrating forty years of artistically ambitious, cutting-edge theatre, will be waiving all admission fees for the entirety of their anniversary season, January-December 2023.
Comedians Eric D'Alessandro And Vic Dibitetto Come To Kings Theatre, April 2023
December 13, 2022
Kings Theatre will host a night of comedy with the Italian monsters of laughter, Eric D'Alessandro (“Mask Off Remix – Walmart Diss”) and Vic DiBitetto (Working Class Zero) on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8pm ET.