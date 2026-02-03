A Grrrl’s Two Sound Cents To Host First-Ever Live Event (NO MORE) WIRE HANGRRR FEST At Trans-Pecos

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Grrrl's Two Sound Cents will host their first-ever live event on February 15 at Trans-Pecos: (No More) Wire Hangrrr Fest, an abortion-rights fundraiser and mini-music festival presented in collaboration with Thank God for Abortion.

The all-ages event brings together independent feminist and queer artists for a night of music, community, and collective resistance, with all ticket proceeds going directly to the Texas Equal Access Fund (TEA Fund).

Created at the intersection of grassroots music culture and reproductive justice, (No More) Wire Hangrrr Fest centers the belief that joy and resistance are most powerful when practiced together. By showcasing independent artists while raising funds for abortion access, the festival turns live music into direct action.

While the event takes place in New York, the organizers intentionally chose TEA Fund, which provides practical support for people seeking abortion care in Texas, one of the most restrictive states for reproductive healthcare access. "Living in New York can still feel like a privilege when it comes to reproductive care, so this felt like a way to materially support people who are facing the most urgent barriers right now," organizer and A Grrrl's Two Sound Cents founder Izzy Corp notes.

The festival's name references the wire coat hanger, a historically charged symbol in abortion rights activism. Rather than using it for shock value, the organizers frame the choice as reclamation by drawing from riot grrrl and feminist traditions that refuse silence, shame, or the policing of language that dictates what is and isn't "appropriate." "It's about reclaiming an image that has long been used to illustrate what happens when safe, legal reproductive care is denied," Corp says. "That irreverence was, and still is, a political tool."

(No More) Wire Hangrrr Fest celebrates art as an act of resistance, centering bodily autonomy, community care, and the power of live music to mobilize support beyond venue walls.