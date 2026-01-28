BAM Adds Two New York Premieres to Winter/Spring 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BAM announced two additional programs for its Winter/Spring 2026 season, as well as programming details for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, DanceAfrica, and BAM's Fisher Takeovers. As part of their 45th anniversary season, the Mark Morris Dance Group presents two New York premieres, MOON and Via Dolorosa in addition to a previous work, V. Produced by America Opera Projects, The Post Office makes its New York premiere featuring sets designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro's Charles Renfro.

New details regarding some of BAM's iconic tentpole engagements include: the rhythms and culture of Uganda will be at the center of DanceAfrica 2026, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform works by Judith Jamison, Medhi Walerski, and Mr. Ailey during its June run in the Howard Gilman Opera House.

The BAM Fisher comes alive with two building-wide Fisher Takeovers—this year featuring Omar Offendum's Bringing the Shãm (شام) to BAM and BAM's iconic Pride celebration, Everybooty.

These works join a slate of innovative, full-tilt artistic visions for the Winter/Spring 2026 season featuring major theatrical events like The National Theatre's Hamlet, Robert Wilson's Moby Dick, V's (formerly Eve Ensler) Dear Everything; iconic works by Trisha Brown Dance Company and Ballet de Marseille; the BRC Orchestra's joyful Stevie: A Life in the Key of Songs, Todd Almond's humorously profound I'm Almost There, the inspiring Word. Sound. Power. and the annual favorite, BAMkids Film Festival, plus much more.

Tickets for new programs go on sale Jan 27 (BAM members and patrons) and to the general public on Jan 29 at 1pm EST.