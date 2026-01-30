EDGAR A. POE'S SMASHED VALENTINE to Explore the Final Days of Poe at The RAT NYC

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Edgar A. Poe's Smashed Valentine, an intimate theatrical production delving into the last days of literary icon Edgar Allan Poe, is set for a workshop at THE RAT NYC. Blending Poe's own narratives with original material, this immersive performance explores love, loss, artistic torment, and the macabre legacy of one of America's most enduring writers.

In this solo performance, audiences are brought into Poe's innermost thoughts as he confronts his past, from heartbreak and poverty to artistic rejection, confronting themes woven throughout his celebrated works such as The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, and Annabel Lee. The piece offers a poignant, evocative hour of gothic storytelling that honors Poe's genius and plight.

Performances will take place on Wednesday, February 4 at 9:30 PM, Thursday, February 5 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, February 7 at 4:00 PM, and Sunday, February 8 at 5:00 PM.

The production is written, created, and performed by Scott Robinson, and is directed by and developed with Frederica Borlenghi alongside executive producer Kate O'Connell and producer Sam Hood Adrain. The production team includes Issa Barrios (Stage Manager & Associate Director), Jacqueline Scaletta (Lighting Designer), Stephanie L. Carlin (Sound Designer), Samantha Tutasi (Set & Props Designer), Jevyn Nelms (Costume Designer), and Rosie Glen-Lambert (Script Assistance), with Dale Stuckenbruck providing original music score. Graphic and web design is by Amanda Stone, with solo show development by Arielle Beth Klein.

Edgar A. Poe's Smashed Valentine asks how an artist's inner life persists through rejection, heartbreak, poverty, and obsession. Echoing Poe's own turbulent life, the performance brings his voice and works to the stage in a raw, intimate setting that invites audiences into the psychological landscape of a literary legend.