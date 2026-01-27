Neurodivergent Plays To Present Reading Of PLUCK At Brooklyn Art Haus

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, Neurodivergent Plays will continue its 2025–26 season with a staged reading of Pluck, written by Jan Rosenberg and directed by Daniella Caggiano. The reading will take place at Studio Two at Brooklyn Art Haus, located at 24 Marcy Avenue in Brooklyn.

The performance is scheduled for February 15 at 4:30 p.m. Limited in-person seating is available with a minimum $17.85 donation. Tickets and updates are available through neurodivergentplays.com.

Set in 2003, Pluck follows fourteen-year-old twins Cleo and Bea as they navigate adolescence, gender identity, and self-definition. As Cleo resists womanhood and Bea struggles with the impulse to run away entirely, the play explores dysphoria, mythology, and transformation in a dramedy set against the early-internet era.

Rosenberg has said the play emerged from a period of writer’s block during the COVID lockdown, sparked by a dream that led to an examination of gender identity, presentation, and adolescence. Director Daniella Caggiano described the play as capturing the strangeness of coming of age while balancing horror and whimsy, noting its departure from traditional portrayals of teenage girls.

Neurodivergent Plays was founded in 2023 by autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione. The company presents matinee readings on the third Sunday of each month, with seasonal breaks, and is dedicated to producing work written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights. The organization curates each reading from its neuroinclusive resident company of directors, with a focus on a wide range of subjects, genres, and structural approaches.