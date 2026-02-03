MANIC! AT THE DISCO to Begin Previews at The Second City NYC Tonight

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Second City New York will present the world premiere of Manic! at the Disco, an all-new hour-long original production running from February 2 - March 30 at The Second City New York in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Directed by The Second City New York Training Center Artistic Director Jonald J. Reyes (Aneesa Folds' Why Am I Here, The Second City Touring Company),Manic! at the Disco brings together a powerhouse ensemble of comedic voices for a fast-paced, unpredictable, and deeply funny showcase of sketch, characters, and musical mayhem. Featuring the talents of Mikayla Petrilla ( SNL, Sleep No More), Caleb Moran ( Pelinti, Five Ways I Didn't Marry You), Amelia Schmall, Linnea Sanazaro, Cooper Blaze, Ellie Rudy, Victoria Patti , and Zoe Farrell, this brand-new production highlights the next wave of performers shaping NYC comedy.

Created by its ensemble in true Second City tradition, MANIC! AT THE DISCO leaps between the absurd and the painfully true, blending sharp satire, physical comedy, musical moments, and the cast's distinct comedic sensibilities. Each performance promises a fresh, high-energy look at the world we're living in — and the chaos we're laughing through.

“As The Second City New York is continually growing its presence, our Conservatory Program truly exemplifies emerging talent brought to another level. Past students of The Second City Training Center include legends like Chris Farley, Bonnie Hunt, and Stephen Colbert.” says Artistic Director and director Jonald J. Reyes. “Each person in this cast shares their personal, satirical point of view and from relatable situations, these sketches will have audiences howling. MANIC! AT THE DISCO combines individual strengths into pure ensemble work and personifies what past Second City Mainstage revues have done so well, which is having us laugh thru the pain of what the world is currently undergoing.”

For more than six decades, The Second City has been a cornerstone of American comedy, launching the careers of countless performers, writers, and directors who have gone on to shape television, film, and the broader cultural landscape. Its historic Mainstage continues to be an incubator for original work and a destination for audiences seeking smart, bold, and boundary-pushing comedy.

Manic! at the Disco previews from Monday, February 2nd - February 23rd at 9:30pm and opens Monday, March 2nd running through Monday, March 23rd at 9:30pm on The Second City New York.