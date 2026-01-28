THE NEW SINCERITY Set for March Run at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Sincerity, a play by Alena Smith, will play at The Vino Theater this March. The production is directed by David Leon, and will be produced by Viraj Shriwardhankar, Lauren Bergen, and David Leon.

Rose Spencer has just achieved the ultimate young-intellectual's dream: becoming a staff writer for a prestigious New York literary/criticism journal. And her editor, the smart and attractively cynical Benjamin, is definitely flirting with her-while also respecting her writing. With the sudden rise of an Occupy-style political movement in a public park right outside the journal's offices, Rose sees a way to participate in what may be the defining activist movement for her generation, but too quickly she must learn to recognize the difference between sincere action and skillful self-promotion.

The New Sincerity is a political satire about the fine line between fighting for change and fighting for control; filled with a charming yet biting poignancy that mirrors the present state of the world. Alena Smith's observations on generational cynicism and the establishment media in 2015 NYC have only grown more pervasive in the face of increasing misinformation and political unrest across the country. This production is an urgent call to reflect on our personal relationships to true change and to question our own sincerity within the fight.

The cast will feature Lauren Bergen as Rose, Cyrus Carrillo as Benjamin, Ella Hutchens as Natasha, and Viraj Shriwardhankar as Django. The production will be stage managed by Janani Sreenivasan and feature lighting design by Bobbi Rene Fullerton.

Performances are scheduled for March 5th-8th, 2026. The Vino Theater is located at 274 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets can be purchased at https://thenewsinceritybk.ticketspice.com/the-new-sincerity