ARE YOU LISTENING? New Play Adapted From The Graphic Novel By Tillie Walden Debuts At The Makers’ Space

are you listening?, a new play by Noma Mirny adapted from the graphic novel by Tillie Walden, will open at The Makers' Space for a limited engagement from February 4-8, 2026. The production is directed by Ciera Miller and produced by Isabelle Chirls. A story about maps, mothers, their dyke daughters, & one particular cat, are you listening? is a queer Western about grief like nothing you've ever seen before.

Lou (Dayaun Dewitt), a 27-year old mechanic, is on a trip to San Angelo, Texas when she spots the 17-year old Bea (Michela Murray) stranded with a backpack by the side of the road. So Lou decides to offer her a ride. But when Bea gets in the car, Lou realizes that Bea is running away, and won't tell her why. While Lou drives West to visit family & process the sudden death of her mother, Bea must come to terms with what happened to her back home, and find a way to sleep at night. But as the two of them travel further West, they run into a mysterious cat, a series of ghost towns, and a group of shadowy cowboys that appear in the night like the Marfa Lights. Will Lou overcome the loss of a mother who was hard to love? Will Bea ever go back home? And what exactly are they going to do about the men & ghost towns in Texas that seem to want to swallow them whole?

The cast features Dayaun Dewitt (Lou), Michela Murray (Bea), Andrei Dolezal (Bertram Talcomy/Kind Stranger), Marlene Luciano (Cora/Véronica/Cashier), and Ryan Gerberding (Mack/Rex Whittan/others).

The creative team includes Sophia Flynn (Stage Manager), Sean Lillis (Scenic Designer), Tori Oatway (Lighting Designer), Noma Mirny (Sound Designer), Nile Helgerud (Costume Designer), Mars Salett (Puppet Designer), Elena Falkow (Fight Coordinator), and Emma Harlow (Composer).

are you listening? is presented at The Makers' Space, a collaborative performance space run by The Makers' Ensemble, a resident ensemble of multi-hyphenates. They create and cultivate Live Arts; celebrate and value the differences in our cultural, educational, social, and identity backgrounds; and provide programming and support for emerging artists to realize their creative dreams. The Makers' Ensemble uses communal live arts to inspire the next generation of artists and audiences, ignite new passions, foster new relationships, and reimagine the future of Ensemble Practice.