Heartbeat Opera's MANON! Extends Run at Irondale in Brooklyn

New York's Heartbeat Opera has announced an extension of the run of MANON!, a musical theater revamp of the iconic story of love, glamour, and reinvention. Five performances have been added, with a total run of fourteen performances: January 28 - February 15.

Heartbeat takes a radically new approach to Massenet's 1884 French opera, envisioning it as a musical sung entirely in English and with no supertitles. The saucy production is directed by Obie Award-winning director Rory Pelsue (NYT Critic’s Pick The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse, Pulitzer Prize finalist Circle Jerk) and is adapted by Pelsue and Heartbeat's Artistic Director Jacob Ashworth. Heartbeat's Music Director Dan Schlosberg, known for his "ingenious" arrangements of the classics (The Wall Street Journal), channels Rodgers and Hammerstein in his luscious new arrangements, and conducts from the keyboard for the first time since Lady M in 2023. Choreography is by Sara Gettelfinger (Broadway's Water for Elephants, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), while a glittering cast of opera-savvy Broadway voices bring an entirely new sound to Heartbeat Opera.

MANON! follows Manon as she is rescued from her fate in a convent and finds herself pulled between two suitors: Power and True Love. Opera's original "it-girl," she deftly invents and reinvents herself throughout the work, transforming her circumstances even when the stakes turn deadly.

CAST:

Manon - Emma Grimsley

Chevalier Des Grieux - Matt Dengler

Guillot - Glenn Seven Allen

Lescaut - Jamari Darling

Count Des Grieux - Justin Lee Miller

Pousette - Kathryn McCreary

Javotte - Natalie Walker

CREATIVE TEAM:

Music by Jules Massenet

Original Libretto by Henri Meilhac and Philippe Gille

Adapted with new English book and lyrics by Jacob Ashworth and Rory Pelsue

Newly Arranged by Dan Schlosberg

Directed by Rory Pelsue

Music Directed by Dan Schlosberg

Scenic Designer Alexander Woodward

Costume Designer David Mitsch

Lighting Designer Yichen Zhou

Sound Designer Ryan Gamblin

Choreography Sara Gettelfinger

Dramaturg Peregrine Teng Heard

Props Designer Madisen Frazier

Stage Manager Brenna Comeau

Producer Josh Luxenberg

Production Manager Daria Walcott

BAND:

Oboe/English Horn Pablo O'Connell

Bassoon Atao Liu

Horn Nicolee Kuester

Harp Deanna Cirielli

Violin Julia Danitz

Cello Thapelo Masita

Bass Eleonore Oppenheim

Conductor/Keyboard Dan Schlosberg