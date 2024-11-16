Breaking News: Exclusive! GUSTAVO BARCHILON, the Prince of Musicals in Brazil, Announces His New Shows for 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Director and producer Gustavo Barchilon.

photo by Caio Gallucci.

Gustavo Barchilon (32), a multi-award-winning director of the plays Barnum - The Greatest Showman, Something Rotten! and Funny Girl, among others, exclusively announces to BroadwayWorld his new productions for 2025.

In January, after a huge success in Rio de Janeiro, the musical Rio Uphill will open at Teatro VillaLobos, São Paulo, through his production company BARHO Produções, in partnership with Thiago Hofman, and JMP Produções. Written by Juliana Pedroso and Matthew Gurren and directed by Barchilon, it is the first entirely original Brazilian musical, created in New York. The plot takes an unexpected turn on New Year's Eve when Miguel, born and raised in the fictional Morro do Sol, and Daniel, a privileged young man from the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, meet. Daniel is enchanted by Júlia, Miguel's sister, and they plunge into a passionate romance, when they find themselves involved in a surprising situation. Together they will have to face the obstacles and challenges of a biased society. According to Gustavo, “musicals are a great way to affirm and communicate ideas and messages that can make a difference in people's lives. And a musical that doesn't have this function doesn't interest me. I believe that Rio Uphill aims to bring a vision of two opposing Brazilian realities, with a sumptuous musical structure, in which the Brazilian deserves to be represented by the world.”

Also for the first half of the year, at Teatro Viradalata, in a co-production by BARHO Produções and MoCa Produções, we will have Alice by Heart, which in Brazil will be called Alice de Cor e Salteado. The musical, inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, is by Tony® and Grammy® winners for Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress). In it, we see the life of teenager Alice Spencer turned upside down in the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, where she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground subway station. When the sick Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into his favorite book and travel down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. As they journey through history, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coping with loss, and finding the courage to move on. This musical encourages us to celebrate the transformative power of imagination, even in the most difficult times. Gabi Camisotti and Diego Montez are confirmed to play the lead roles.

Also in the first half of the year, at Teatro Sabesp Frei Caneca, we will have TITANÍQUE – A Parody with the Hits of Celine Dion. As the title suggests, Titaníque is a jukebox musical with music by Celine Dion. With a book by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the show is a parody of the 1997 film Titanic, and the story is a retelling of the events of the film from Celine's perspective, where in the present day, Dion kidnaps tourists on a tour of the Titanic Museum, where she claims to have survived the sinking of the ocean liner. Celine begins to narrate her version of what really happened to Jack and Rose, and the other characters in the film on the ill-fated night of the sinking. The musical is partially improvised and uses several references from pop culture. One of the biggest names in Brazilian musical theater for the lead role will be announced soon.

In August, at Teatro Santander, we will have the premiere of the long-awaited Brazilian production of Dreamgirls, a co-production of BARHO Produções and Atual Produções / Barbaro! Produções. The musical that debuted on Broadway in 1981, was nominated for 13 Tony Awards®, winning six and winning eight Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical. With unforgettable music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen, it is based on the aspirations and successes of R&B artists such as The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson and others, but closely follows the story of The Supremes. The musical follows the story of a young trio of black singers from Chicago, Illinois, called "The Dreams", who become music superstars. Staged with a cast of mostly African-American actors, it originally starred Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Ben Harney, Cleavant Derricks, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Obba Babatundé. In 2006, it was adapted for the cinema by DreamWorks and Paramount Pictures, starring Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose and Keith Robinson. Auditions for this production will be held in March, but we can already expect a “dream cast”!

Finally, for the first half of the year, with its opening in Rio de Janeiro, produced by BARHO Produções and written by Jo Abdu, Gustavo announces Chico no Divã (Chico on the Couch), a musical comedy based on the songbook of Chico Buarque, starring Laila Garin. The musical will take place at the theater of the iconic Copacabana Palace Hotel. This is the first part of a series of musicals that will entertain us with the songbook of various composers.

Multi premiado diretor com as peças Barnum - O Rei do Show, Alguma Coisa Podre!, e Funny Girl - A Garota Genial dentre outras, Gustavo Barchilon (32) anuncia com exclusividade para o BroadwayWorld seus novos trabalhos para 2025.

Logo no mês de janeiro, após grande sucesso no Rio de Janeiro, estreia no Teatro VillaLobos, através de sua produtora BARHO Produções, em sociedade com Thiago Hofman, e coprodução com a JMP Produções, o musical Rio Uphill. Escrito por Juliana Pedroso e Matthew Gurren e dirigido por Barchilon, trata-se do primeiro musical brasileiro totalmente original, criado em Nova York. No enredo temos uma reviravolta inesperada na véspera do Ano Novo quando Miguel, nascido e criado no fictício Morro do Sol, e Daniel, um privilegiado jovem da Zona Sul do Rio de Janeiro, se encontram. Daniel se encanta por Júlia, irmã de Miguel, e eles mergulham em um romance cheio de paixão, quando se veem envolvidos em uma situação surpreendente. Juntos eles terão que enfrentar os obstáculos e desafios de uma sociedade parcial. Segundo Gustavo “Os musicais são uma ótima maneira de afirmar e comunicar ideias e mensagens que podem fazer diferença na vida das pessoas. E um musical que não tem essa função, não me interessa. Eu acredito que o Rio Uphill tem a intenção de trazer uma visão sobre duas realidades opostas brasileiras, com uma suntuosa estrutura de um musical, na qual o brasileiro merece ser representado pelo mundo ”.

Alice by Heart (Alice de Cor e salteado):

Diego Montez as Alfred and Gabi Camisotti as Alice.

photo by Joaquim Araujo.

Também para o primeiro semestre, no Teatro Viradalata, numa coprodução da BARHO Produções com a MoCa Produções teremos Alice by Heart, que no Brasil recebe o título de Alice de Cor e Salteado. O musical inspirado em Alice no País das Maravilhas, de Lewis Carroll, é dos vencedores do Tony® e do Grammy® por Despertar da Primavera (Spring Awakening), Steven Sater e Duncan Sheik, e coescrito por Jessie Nelson (Waitress). Nele temos a vida da adolescente Alice Spencer virando de cabeça para baixo nos escombros da Blitz de Londres da Segunda Guerra Mundial, onde ela e seu querido amigo Alfred são forçados a se abrigar em uma estação de metrô subterrânea. Quando o doente Alfred é colocado em quarentena, Alice o encoraja a escapar com ela para seu livro favorito e viajar pela toca do coelho até o País das Maravilhas. À medida que viajam pela história, Alice de Cor e Salteado explora a pungência do primeiro amor, lidando com a perda e encontrando a coragem para seguir em frente. Este musical nos encoraja a celebrar o poder transformador da imaginação, mesmo nos momentos mais difíceis. Nos papeis principais temos confirmados Gabi Camisotti e Diego Montez.

Ainda no primeiro semestre, no Teatro Sabesp Frei Caneca teremos TITANÍQUE – Uma Paródia com os Hits de Celine Dion. Como o próprio título já diz Titaníque é um musical jukebox com música de Celine Dion. Com libreto de Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle e Constantine Rousouli, o show é uma paródia do filme Titanic, de 1997, e a história reconta os eventos do filme sob a perspectiva de Celine, onde nos dias atuais, Dion sequestra turistas num tour pelo Museu do Titanic, onde ela afirma ter sobrevivido ao naufrágio do transatlântico. Celine começa a narrar sua versão do que realmente teria acontecido com Jack e Rose, e os outros personagens do filme na malfadada noite do afundamento. O musical é parcialmente improvisado e usa várias referências da cultura pop. Um dos maiores nomes do teatro musical brasileiro para o papel principal será anunciado em breve.

Em agosto, no Teatro Santander, teremos a estreia da tão aguardada montagem brasileira de Dreamgirls, numa co-produção da BARHO Produções com a Atual Produções / Barbaro! Produções. O musical que estreou na Broadway em 1981, foi então indicado a 13 Prêmios Tony®, vencendo seis e ganhando oito Drama Desk Awards, incluindo Melhor Musical. Com músicas inesquecíveis de Henry Krieger e letras e libreto de Tom Eyen, é baseado nas aspirações e sucessos do show business de artistas de R&B como The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson e outros, mas seguindo de perto a história das The Supremes. O musical segue a história de um jovem trio de cantoras negras de Chicago, Illinois, chamado "The Dreams", que se tornam superestrelas da música. Encenado com um elenco majoritariamente de atores afro-americanos foi originalmente estrelado por Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Ben Harney, Cleavant Derricks, Vondie Curtis-Hall e Obba Babatundé. Em 2006, foi adaptado para o cinema pela DreamWorks e Paramount Pictures, sendo estrelado por Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose e Keith Robinson. Para esta montagem teremos audições em março, mas já podemos esperar um “elenco dos sonhos”!

Actress and singer Laila Garin will star in a series of musical comedies

that will entertain us with the songbook of various composers.

photo by Divulgação.

Finalmente, para o primeiro semestre, com estreia no Rio de Janeiro, produção da BARHO Produções e dramaturgia de Jo Abdu, Barchilon anuncia Chico no Divã, uma comédia musical com o cancioneiro de Chico Buarque, estrelando Laila Garin. O musical terá lugar no teatro do icônico Hotel Copacabana Palace, se tratando da primeira parte de uma série de musicais que nos divertirão com o songbook de vários compositores.

Comments