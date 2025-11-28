Baroque Meets Street Dance: LES INDES GALANTES Opens at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo

🎭 NEW! Brazil Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brazil & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

São Paulo, Brazil — In a bold fusion of tradition and contemporary movement, the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo will premiere Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Les Indes Galantes on November 26, reimagining the 18th-century opéra-ballet through the lens of urban dance and the cultural dialogues of the France–Brazil Season 2025. The production runs on 26/11 (8 p.m.), 27/11 (8 p.m.), 29/11 (5 p.m.), 30/11 (5 p.m.), 02/12 (8 p.m.), 03/12 (8 p.m.) and 04/12 (8 p.m.), with tickets ranging from R$ 39 to R$ 252.

Created in 1735, Les Indes Galantes is one of the emblematic works of the French Enlightenment: a ballet héroïque combining music, drama and dance, structured around an allegorical prologue and four “entrées” set in lands once exoticized by Europe — from Turkey and Peru to Persia and North America. After nearly three centuries, the opera remains rarely staged in Brazil, making this new production a special occasion for audiences.

The staging is led by French director and choreographer Bintou Dembélé, a pioneering figure of hip-hop dance in France and founder of the Rualité company. Her interpretation confronts the historical layers of Rameau’s work with contemporary questions of identity, colonial memory and cultural perception. “Everyone is someone’s ‘savage’”. Dembélé says. “Once we recognize this, the process of deconstructing that mechanism can finally begin”. The musical direction falls to Leonardo García-Alarcón, the Swiss-Argentinian conductor and founder of Cappella Mediterranea, one of today’s leading Baroque ensembles. Reflecting on Rameau’s expressive language, he notes that the opera “seeks to harmonize music and dance with the unquantifiable rhythm of human emotion”. The cast features Laurène Paternò, Ana Quintans, Mathias Vidal and Andreas Wolf, alongside the Coral Paulistano under Maíra Ferreira, members of the Choeur de Chambre de Namur, artists from Structure Rualité and Brazilian guest dancers and musicians. Scenic design and lighting are by Benjamin Nesme, with costumes by Charlotte Coffinet and Laura Françozo.

For Andrea Caruso Saturnino, general superintendent of the Theatro Municipal complex, the production marks a milestone in the institution’s season and in the cultural exchange between France and Brazil. “Uniting Baroque and urban aesthetics adds new layers of interpretation to an underperformed masterpiece”. she says.

With its blend of historic score, critical perspective and contemporary movement language, Les Indes Galantes promises a visually striking, rhythmically vibrant and culturally resonant finale to the Municipal’s opera season.

Street dance breathes new life into Rameau's Baroque epic at the Municipal Theatre.

photo by Christophe Raynaud de Lage.

Em uma ousada fusão entre tradição e movimento contemporâneo, o Theatro Municipal de São Paulo estreia Les Indes Galantes, de Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683-1764), com libreto de Louis Fuzelier (1674-1752), no dia 26 de novembro, reinterpretando a ópera-balé do século XVIII a partir da dança urbana e dos diálogos culturais da Temporada França–Brasil 2025. As apresentações acontecem em 26/11 (20h), 27/11 (20h), 29/11 (17h), 30/11 (17h), 02/12 (20h), 03/12 (20h) e 04/12 (20h), com ingressos entre R$ 39 e R$ 252.

Portrait of Jean-Philippe Rameau.

Attributed to Joseph Aved.

Criada em 1735, Les Indes Galantes é uma obra emblemática do iluminismo francês: um ballet héroïque que combina música, drama e dança, estruturado em um prólogo alegórico e quatro “entrées” ambientadas em regiões então consideradas exóticas pela Europa: O Turco Generoso, Os Incas do Peru, As Flores da Pérsia e Os Selvagens da América do Norte. Após quase três séculos, a ópera segue raramente encenada no Brasil, tornando esta produção um evento especial para o público.

A encenação é assinada pela diretora e coreógrafa francesa Bintou Dembélé, figura pioneira da dança hip-hop na França e fundadora da companhia Rualité. Sua leitura confronta as camadas históricas da obra com questões contemporâneas de identidade, memória colonial e percepções culturais. “Todos somos o ‘selvagem’ de alguém”, afirma Dembélé. “Quando tomamos consciência disso, o processo de desconstrução finalmente pode começar”.

A direção musical é do maestro Leonardo García-Alarcón, suíço-argentino e fundador da Cappella Mediterranea, um dos mais prestigiados conjuntos barrocos da atualidade. Refletindo sobre a expressividade de Rameau, ele observa que a ópera “busca harmonizar música e dança ao ritmo indizível das emoções humanas”.

1736, Les Indes Galantes.

O elenco reúne Laurène Paternò (como Amour, Phani, Fatime e Zima) Ana Quintans (como Hébé, Émilie e Zaïre), Mathias Vidal (como Valère, Don Carlos, Tacmas e Damon) e Andreas Wolf (como Bellone, Osman, Huascar, Ali, Don Alvar e Adario), além do Coral Paulistano sob Maíra Ferreira, membros do Choeur de Chambre de Namur, artistas da Structure Rualité e bailarinos e músicos brasileiros convidados. A cenografia e a iluminação são de Benjamin Nesme, com figurinos de Charlotte Coffinet e Laura Françozo.

Para Andrea Caruso Saturnino, superintendente-geral do Complexo Theatro Municipal, a montagem marca um ponto alto da temporada e das trocas culturais entre França e Brasil. “A união entre barroco e urbano acrescenta novas camadas de interpretação a uma obra pouco executada”, afirma.

Com sua combinação de partitura histórica, olhar crítico e linguagem de movimento contemporânea, Les Indes Galantes promete um encerramento visualmente impactante, ritmicamente vibrante e culturalmente potente para a temporada lírica do Municipal.



Baroque beauty, urban rhythm: a new production by Les Indes Galantes takes the stage.

photo by Christophe Raynaud de Lage.

SERVIÇO

Les Indes Galantes, de Jean-Philippe Rameau

Theatro Municipal de São Paulo

CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA*

STRUCTURE RUALITÉ*

CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMUR

CORAL PAULISTANO

*Com a participação de bailarinos e músicos brasileiros convidados.

Datas

26/11, às 20h

27/11, às 20h

29/11, às 17h

30/11, às 17h

02/12, às 20h

03/12, às 20h

04/12, às 20h



Leonardo García-Alarcón, direção musical

Bintou Dembélé, direção cênica e coreografia

Benjamin Nesme, cenografia e design de luz

Charlotte Coffinet e Laura Françozo, figurino

Laurène Paternò, Amour, Phani, Fatime, Zima

Ana Quintans, Hébé, Émilie, Zaïre

Mathias Vidal, Valère, Don Carlos, Tacmas, Damon

Andreas Wolf, Bellone, Osman, Huascar, Ali, Don Alvar, Adario

Programação integrante da Temporada do Ano Cultural França-Brasil 2025.

Duração estimada: 150 minutos (com intervalo)

Classificação indicativa: Livre para todos os públicos

Faixa de ingressos: de R$ 39 a R$ 252 (inteira)