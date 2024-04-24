World Premiere of GATSBY at A.R.T. Extends Through Early August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has added additional performance dates and inventory for its world-premiere musical Gatsby have been added due to popular demand. Performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Thursday, May 23, 2024. It will now run through Saturday, August 3, 2024.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel The Great Gatsby comes to new life in this world-premiere musical with a score by international rock star Florence Welch(Florence + The Machine) and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living).

Gatsby is staged by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Moby-Dick) with choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!).

The cast includes Isaac Powell (Gatsby), Charlotte MacInnes (Daisy), Ben Levi Ross (Nick), Cory Jeacoma (Tom), Eleri Ward (Jordan), Solea Pfeiffer (Myrtle), Matthew Amira (Wilson), and Adam Grupper (Wolfsheim).

The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano,Chris Ralph, Christopher M. Ramirez, Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguchi, and Maya Sistruck. Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach, Justin Gregory Lopez are swings. Sam Simahk is the standby for Gatsby.

The Gatsby creative team includes MacArthur Fellow and Tony Award-winning scenic designer Mimi Lien, who returns to A.R.T. having previously designed Moby-Dick and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell (The Young Victoria, The Aviator, Shakespeare in Love) makes her A.R.T. debut. Lucille Lortel Award-winning lighting designer Alan Edwards (Henry Clark) returns to the A.R.T. having previously designed Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 in the 2022/23 Season. Olivier Award-winning sound designer Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro) makes his A.R.T. debut. Matthew Armentrout is the Hair and Wig Designer, Sarah Cimino is the Make-up Designer, Rocío Mendez is the Fight and Intimacy Director, and Nissy Aya is the Dramaturg. Gatsby music supervision is by Kimberly Grigsby (Days of Wine and Roses: The Musical), and Wiley Deweese (The Lightning Thief) is the music director.

Jhanaë Bonnick is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Aaron Elgart, Heather Englander, and Alex Luong. Camden Gonzalesis the Associate Choreographer and Keenan Tyler Oliphant is the Associate Director. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Tara Rubin, CSA, ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Patrick Maravilla.

GATSBY TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets from $35 are available at link AmericanRepertoryTheater.Org/Gatsby. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

NOTABLE DATES

Opening Celebration

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 7:30PM

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 7:30PM ASL Interpreted*

Tuesday, July 10, 2024 at 7:30PM & Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 2PM

Audio Described*

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 7:30PM & Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 2PM

Open Captioned*

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 7:30PM & Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 2PM

Relaxed Performance*

Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 2PM

*Book Access seats by contacting Access@amrep.org or calling 617.547.8300.