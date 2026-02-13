Video: Lyric Stage Releases Trailer for PENELOPE, A New Musical

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A new trailer has been released for PENELOPE, a new musical based on writings in The Odyssey by Homer. The production stars Aimee Doherty in the title role. Watch the video.

PENELOPE reexamines the legendary epic through the perspective of the woman who waited. Over the course of 90 minutes — accompanied by a five-piece band and a generous glass of bourbon — Penelope tells her side of the story, reflecting on heartache, loneliness, and resilience during Odysseus’ long absence at war. As her son disappears and relentless suitors fill her halls, she is left to confront a deeper question: who is she when she is alone?

The musical blends jazz, folk, and indie rock influences, offering a contemporary lens on the ancient myth and reshaping what audiences may think they know about Penelope.

The piece is written by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz. Alex Bechtel also provides music and lyrics. The production is directed by Courtney O’Connor.